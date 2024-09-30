Global Blood Bank Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blood bank market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.91 billion in 2023 to $17.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in trauma cases, surgical procedures, blood disorders, chronic diseases, maternal health.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Blood Bank Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The blood bank market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets expansion, telemedicine and remote blood banking, gene editing and therapies, global health emergencies, and the growing aging population.

Growth Driver Of The Blood Bank Market

A rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the blood bank market going forward. The rising number of accidents refers to an increase in the frequency or occurrence of unexpected events that result in injury, damage, or loss of life and includes a wide range of accidents such as car accidents and workplace accidents. The rising number of accidents frequently increases the need for immediate blood transfusions to treat injuries, replace blood loss, and maintain adequate circulation caused by accidents.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Blood Bank Market Growth?

Key players in the market include American Association of Blood Banks, Blood Bank of Alaska, Canadian Blood Services, The Japanese Red Cross Society, New York Blood Center, NHS Blood And Transplant, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, The American Red Cross, Vitalant, America's Blood Centers, Australian Red Cross, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, National Blood Transfusion Council, Shire PLC, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., Polymedicure, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BioMérieux, CSL Behring, Takeda, Octapharma, Kedrion, Macopharma, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grifols SA, Hologic Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics, Quotient Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Blood Bank Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the blood bank market are undergoing partnerships to drive revenues in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Blood Bank Market Segmented?

1) By Bank Type: Private Blood Bank, Public Blood Bank

2) By Function: Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, Transportation

3) By Product Type: Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells, Platelet, Plasma, White Blood Cells

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Blood Bank Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blood Bank Market Definition

A blood bank refers to a facility or organization that collects, tests, processes, and stores donated blood for use in transfusions or other medical procedures. This provide a safe and dependable source of blood for patients who need transfusions as a result of surgery, injury, or medical conditions.

Blood Bank Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global blood bank market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Blood Bank Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood bank market size, blood bank market drivers and trends and blood bank market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

