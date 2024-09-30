Blood Purification Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $28.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blood purification equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.9 billion in 2023 to $21.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased renal diseases, aging population, government initiatives, growing ICU admissions, rising chronic conditions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The blood purification equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to home-based dialysis solutions, focus on cost-effectiveness, renal replacement therapies innovation, personalized treatment, regulatory support.

Growth Driver Of The Blood Purification Equipment Market

Increasing kidney transplants is expected to propel the growth of the blood purification equipment market going forward. Kidney transplant refers to a surgical procedure in which a healthy kidney from a donor is transplanted into a patient with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or other severe kidney-related disorders. Blood purification equipment can help in the management of these patients by removing excess medications from the blood, maintaining the balance of electrolytes, and managing fluid levels.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Blood Purification Equipment Market Share?

Key players in the market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Spectra Medical Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Cerus Corporation, Infomed SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Healthwell Medical Tech. Co. Ltd., SWS Medical Group, ExThera Medical Corporation, Stellarray Inc., Medtronic, Toray Medical Co Ltd., NxStage Medical Inc., Nipro Pharma Corporation., WEGO Group, JMS Co. Ltd., Shanwaishan Medical Group, Cytosorbents Corporation, Aethlon Medical Inc., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co Ltd., Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd., Medica S.p.A., Medivators Inc., Rockwell Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Belco, Spiggle & Theis Medizintechnik, Delcon.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Blood Purification Equipment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products to address the growing demand for blood purification therapy. For instance, in June 2022, Santersus AG, a therapeutic apheresis company, received FDA breakthrough designation for its medical device product, NucleoCapture.

How Is The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Portable, Stationary

2) By Indication: Sepsis, Renal Diseases, Other Indications

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Blood Purification Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blood Purification Equipment Market Definition

Blood purification equipment refers to hollow-fiber membrane devices used in critical care nephrology that allow blood purification (exchange of solutes) through diffusion, convection, and ultrafiltration. It filters blood by eliminating toxins and indefinitely damaged red blood cells.

Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global blood purification equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood purification equipment market size , blood purification equipment market drivers and trends, blood purification equipment market major players and blood purification equipment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

