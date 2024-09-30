Dr. Nekeshia Hammond Named 'Top Mental Health Host Of The Year' 2024 By International Association Of Top Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, awarded "Top Mental Host of the Year" 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals. As featured on the Black Women Empowered, Inc. and other platforms.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, USA TODAY best-selling author , award-winning psychologist, and host of "Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond," has been honored with the prestigious title of "Top Mental Health Host of the Year" 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This distinguished recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to mental health advocacy and education through her engaging and impactful platform.

Dr. Hammond's show, Mental Health Moment, is featured on the Black Women Empowered, Inc. network, which has millions of followers throughout the globe. Founded by Dr. Jacqueline King over a decade ago, Black Women Empowered, Inc. is a dynamic online community providing inspiration, resources, and support for people worldwide. The show's global reach has helped Dr. Hammond connect with diverse audiences, offering accessible insights into stress management, self-care, and mental health resilience.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by IAOTP for the work that I am so passionate about," said Dr. Hammond. "My goal has always been to help others navigate life's challenges by fostering clarity, peace, and inner strength. This award is a reflection of that mission, and I am incredibly grateful."

Dr. Hammond's career spans over 15 years of advocacy for mental health awareness. As the creator of Mindset Training: Conquer Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow, a best-selling book on personal growth and self-care, Dr. Hammond has also inspired readers globally. She has spoken at leading platforms such as TEDx and the Corporate Counsel Women of Color Conference, addressing critical topics like burnout prevention and emotional intelligence in leadership.

The IAOTP award further highlights Dr. Hammond's influential role in advancing mental health discussions at both national and international levels. IAOTP, a global organization known for selecting top professionals in various industries, recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to their field.

As she continues to make strides in the mental health arena, Dr. Hammond looks forward to expanding her reach with new content, resources, and programs aimed at promoting mental wellness. Her recent achievements, including the Mindset Training: Mental Self-care Masterclass, reflect her dedication to empowering individuals and organizations alike.

About Dr. Nekeshia Hammond

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is a licensed psychologist, executive coach, international speaker , and best-selling author. She is the founder of Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond, where she provides weekly insights and education to help individuals navigate life's mental health challenges. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and Essence Magazine. Dr. Hammond is also an advocate for leadership development, mental wellness in the workplace, and stress management. For more information, visit DrNekeshiaHammond.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects top professionals in various industries. IAOTP's selection process is based on extensive research and a proven track record of leadership, influence, and success. Each year, IAOTP recognizes outstanding professionals who have made significant contributions to their industries.

