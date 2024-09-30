COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH & MARTIN COUNTIES SUPPORTS LOCAL NONPROFITS WITH RESILIA CAPACITY-BUILDING PLATFORM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Community Foundation Logo Reg.

E-RoadMap Corporation, a nonprofit partner participating in the program

E-RoadMap Corporation, a nonprofit partner participating in the program

E-RoadMap Corporation, a nonprofit partner participating in the program

Resilia Improves Nonprofits' Capacity for Fundraising, Direct Services, Operations and More

- Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community FoundationWEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is celebrating year one of its partnership with Resilia , a platform that helps organizations strengthen nonprofit capacity and amplify philanthropic impact. The Community Foundation first introduced the Resilia capacity-building platform to 25 select local nonprofit partners in the Fall of 2023 following a donation from the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging issues.Resilia offers a turnkey capacity-building solution that leverages technology, coaching, and peer learning to help grant makers uplift their small and community-based nonprofits. Types of courses available within the platform include board development, grants, fundraising, compliance, marketing and communications, storytelling, and program and volunteer management. Nonprofit partners choose what support they need, how and when, depending on their organizational needs, and preferred mode of support. Among the many benefits of Resilia membership are one-on-one coaching for entire nonprofit staff and board members as well as virtual nonprofit orientations. Resilia also serves as a learning platform that provides templates, articles, and videos on topics nonprofits need to know and a forum for communication and networking.“The Community Foundation's strategic plan includes a clear objective to build capacity for nonprofit organizations so that they can learn how to prepare their own presentations and curriculum encompassing fundraising, direct services, marketing and other key operations,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.“With access to the Resilia platform, we can increase our organization's capacity to support local nonprofits that are on the frontlines, serving Palm Beach and Martin Counties. We can't thank the DeLuca Foundation enough for their support in helping our nonprofits access the tools to sustain and grow their capacity to help our neighbors in need.”The 25 nonprofits currently working within the Resilia platform are: Tykes & Teens, The LupieGirl, Inc., Education Foundation of Martin County, Friends of Foster Children, NAMI Palm Beach County (AE), WiseTribe, Victory Nursing Inc., The Pink Queen Foundation, Scholar Career Coaching, Academic Restoration Plan, Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization, Youth Empowered to Prosper In, Love, Hope & Healing Inc., Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation (AE), E-RoadMap Corporation, Muck City United Inc., Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches (AE), Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc., Second Chance Initiative, Roots & Wings Inc., Cancer Alliance, Integrated HealthCare Systems, Inc., Sunflower Creative Arts, Boldin Community Impact, Inc., Rise and Shine Christian Academy Inc.In the first year of the partnership, participating nonprofits were gifted a full year of access to the Resilia platform. To date, 351 resources were accessed by participating organizations; 41 courses were completed; and 99 courses are currently in progress. According to the platform, the most commonly utilized courses were fundraising, marketing and communications, board development, and grants.“Resilia has been a great tool for our nonprofit to easily break down and track objectives and goals,” said Veleke Brown of the E-RoadMap Corporation, a nonprofit partner participating in the program.“The system allows you to input data and see your progress as you are working, and it helps us gauge whether or not we are on target or in need of adjustments. When presenting at our board meeting, the data from Resilia translates so well that our board and stakeholders can easily see the value and impact our work has on the community we serve."For more information, please visit .About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at .About ResiliaResilia is a SaaS platform solution that enables nonprofits to increase capacity and funders to go beyond the grant with technical assistance, coaching, and capacity-building support to meet changemakers where they are. Originally launched by founder Sevetri Wilson as ExemptMeNow, a platform for nonprofit incorporation, Resilia has evolved to serve nonprofits, foundations, corporations, governments, and other grantmakers with a suite of features designed to strengthen nonprofit capacity and amplify philanthropic impact, with a methodology is centered on trust-based philanthropy principles. For more information visit .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+ +1 5613109921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.