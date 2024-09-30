Los Angeles Hosts 'When We March, We Win!' Rally In Support Of Harris/Walz 2024 Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A coalition of grassroots organizers in Los Angeles is gearing up for a major rally and march in support of the Harris/Walz 2024 presidential campaign and local Democratic candidates. The event, titled 'March for Kamala: When We March, We Win!', will take place on Sunday, September 29th, 2024, starting at West Hollywood Park from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

As thousands of enthusiastic supporters are expected to attend, the rally aims to engage and mobilize voters across the region. The event will offer opportunities for voter registration, fundraising, and participation in key campaign activities such as phone banking and door knocking. Organizers also hope to generate positive national media coverage for the Harris/Walz campaign, leveraging Los Angeles' status as a hub for media and social content to boost momentum leading into the critical election period.

Michael Fielkow, Jackie Steele and Jason B. McCoy, co-chairs of the event, emphasize that“this is a pivotal moment where the left is aligned behind shared goals, providing a unique chance to drive a wave of support for the Democratic ticket.”

As the only event of its kind in Southern California, the march has brought together under one roof a broad array of regional and national partner organizations coordinating on event promotion and activations, including: Vote Save America, Stonewall Democratic Club, Westside Democratic Headquarters, Hollywood for Harris, Indivisible (local chapters), Equality California, the Campaigns of George Whiteside (CA-27 House Seat) and Derek Tran (CA-45 House Seat), and Oath (a leading Democratic fundraising organization, deploying high impact capital to down-ballot races), among others.

California may not be a swing state, but organizers stress the strategic importance of media influence and national attention. The rally will not only energize local voters but also serve as a model for other grassroots efforts across the country.

Confirmed attendees include several U.S. House members in competitive local races, with special appearances from the George Whiteside and Derek Tran, among others. In addition, music artists, celebrities, and prominent community and LGBT figures are expected to join the gathering, making this a must-attend event for progressive advocates and activists.

The march route will travel down Santa Monica Ave from N San Vicente Blvd to La Cienega Blvd, before returning to West Hollywood Park. The rally will conclude with a post-march event in West Hollywood Park and next door at The Abbey Food & Bar at 692 N Robertson Blvd, where guest speakers will offer closing remarks along with featured entertainment.

Event Details

.Event Title: March for Kamala: When We March, We Win!

.Date: Sunday, September 29th, 2024

.Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM (March from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM)

.Location: West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

.Post-Event: West Hollywood Blvd & The Abbey Food & Bar, 692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA

Donation Links:

.Donate here with Oath

.Sign up to take action in battleground states



For more information on this event, please contact:

Michael Fielkow, Jackie Steele & Jason B. McCoy, Event Co-Chairs

Press Contact:

For the March:

Michael Fielkow

Email: ...

Phone: (504) 451-6626

For The Abbey:

Brian Rosman

Email: ...

Phone: (323) 443-7780

