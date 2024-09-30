Critical Manufacturing welcomes Jeff Winter as head of business strategy

(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) Experienced leader to strengthen business development and strategic growth initiatives



30.09.2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a leader in advanced execution systems (MES), proudly announces the appointment of Jeff Winter as VP of Business Strategy. With decades of experience in digital transformation and leadership, Jeff will lead business development and product marketing, along with acting as a key evangelist for the Critical Manufacturing business.



Jeff joins Critical Manufacturing with a strong Industry 4.0 and digital transformation reputation, having held senior roles at Hitachi Solutions, Microsoft, Omron Automation and Rockwell Automation, where he helped multi-billion-dollar firms shape their digital strategies. At Hitachi, he spearheaded a shift toward an industry-focused approach, aligning company goals with the evolving needs of manufacturers. His appointment at Critical Manufacturing represents a significant step in advancing the company’s MES technology and strengthening its market position.



Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, emphasized the importance of this appointment, "Jeff’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in manufacturing today, along with his ability to translate complex technological trends into actionable business strategies, makes him an invaluable asset for Critical Manufacturing. We are delighted to welcome him onboard and to leverage his expertise as we continue to push the boundaries of what our MES platform can offer to our customers worldwide."



Reflecting on his new role, Jeff Winter said, "I am thrilled to join Critical Manufacturing at a pivotal moment for the industry. The company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help expand Critical Manufacturing’s influence and impact across the global manufacturing landscape. This is an exceptional opportunity to merge my passion for digital transformation with an organization that consistently leads the way in manufacturing technology”.



Jeff’s industry influence extends well beyond executive leadership. He serves as a board member of the Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) International and the International Society of Automation (ISA), while also advising IoT Analytics and IIoT World magazines. With over 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, Jeff’s thought leadership regularly engages a vast audience of industry professionals. As a keynote speaker at major industry conferences, he further solidifies his reputation as a leading educator and advocate for innovation.



Apart from the above-mentioned responsibilities, Jeff will also play an active role in organizing the company’s MES & Industry 4.0 International Summit, scheduled for June 12-13 next year, with registrations now open.



About Critical Manufacturing



Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.



As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity.



About ASMPT



ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.



ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at



Media contact:

Shreyasi Bhaumik

BCM Public Relations Ltd.

+44 203 409 5090

...





MENAFN30092024007671016499ID1108729639