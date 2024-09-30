(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; September xx, 2024: Doha Institute (DFI) is proud to announce that Qatar has been named the guest country at this year’s Marrakech Short Film Festival, a significant recognition of the nation’s growing influence in the world of cinema. As part of the cultural exchange to mark the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, DFI is partnering with the Festival to present a special programme of 10 ‘Made in Qatar’ films from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2, 2024, offering a diverse array of stories that reflect the nation’s rich culture, traditions and emerging voices in filmmaking.



The Institute will also screen four contemporary Moroccan films by renowned and emerging Moroccan directors at the Museum of Islamic Art from Oct. 10 to 12 in a programme titled ‘Mosaics from Morocco,’ and this year’s edition of Ajyal Film Festival will include a specially curated programme of ‘Made in Morocco’ short films between Nov. 16 to 23.



Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute, said: “Film is a compelling medium that promotes cultural dialogue and shapes global understanding. Being named a guest country at the Festival is a proud moment for Qatar and we are honoured to share our stories, voices and unique perspectives through the ‘Made in Qatar’ films, and in return showcase Morocco’s auteurs and emerging directors in Doha. The film screenings and the discussions will honour the strong bond between Qatar and Morocco and connect talented filmmakers and professionals from both countries for the exchange of exciting new ideas and to inspire future collaborations.”



The ‘Made in Qatar’ programme at Marrakech Short Film Festival includes the opening night screening of Treasures of the Past by Rawan Al-Nassiri and Nada Bediar on Sept. 27 at Palais Badii, in which three cheerful and engaging grandmothers bring to mind the old saying, “a woman’s work is never done”.



On Sept. 28, Majid Al Remaihi’s And Then They Burn the Sea, which documents the director’s experience of his mother’s gradual and terminal memory loss over the course of many years; and Civilization of Equality by Ibrahim Albuainain, a short, stop-motion animated musical that reflects the beauty of equality, will be screened.



The screenings on Sept. 29 include Sanad by Noor Al-Nasr about the bonding between two brothers, and When It’s Time by Awad Hashim Karrar. On Sept. 30, A Proposal by Nadia Al Khater about a young Qatari man’s dreams of marrying his American fiancé; and Emsahar by Hassan Al Jahni, about a young girl who seeks to capture the local Ms7ar to wake up her dying grandmother, will be screened.



Kinship by Ali Al Hajri, about a couple in the delivery room, expecting their first newborn; and Olayan by Khalifa Al-Marri about a 6-year-old boy who lives with his parents and their camels in the desert, will be screened on Oct. 1. The final screening on Oct. 2 is of Sh’hab by Amal Al-Muftah, where in the old village of Al Wakrah, a mischievous 8-year-old girl would do anything to spend time with her father and older brother at sea.



The ‘Mosaics of Morocco’ screenings at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha include House in the Fields (2017) by Tala Hadid; Mica (2020) by Ismaël Ferroukhi; Fragments from Heaven (2022) by Adnane Baraka and Indivision (2023) by Leila Kilani. The lineup of Moroccan short films at Ajyal Film Festival will be announced shortly.





MENAFN30092024005161011692ID1108729637