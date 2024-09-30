Discover the Saudi Hospital Pioneering CAR-T cell therapy and CRISPR gene editing

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to lead the region in healthcare innovation. It revolutionizes treatments with cutting-edge technologies such as CAR-T cell therapy and CRISPR gene editing. KFSHRC is redefining medical science, offering new hope to patients, and elevating healthcare outcomes.

With a legacy of over 50 years, KFSHRC’s Cancer Center of Excellence remains at the forefront of cancer care, leveraging advanced genomic approaches. In 2023, the center treated 25% of all cancer cases in Saudi Arabia, achieving 50% full recovery, with leukaemia recovery rates reaching 90%. Pioneering CAR-T cell therapy, a revolutionary approach that modifies immune cells to combat cancer, KFSHRC has treated over 100 patients, contributing to a remarkable 97% five-year survival rate for paediatric renal tumors. As one of the few global centers qualified to offer CAR-T therapy, KFSHRC administered its first treatment in 2021 to a 13-year-old leukaemia patient. This achievement, alongside KFSHRC’s renowned bone marrow transplant program, solidified its leadership in cutting-edge cancer care.

As a leader in genomic medicine, the hospital’s use of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to develop the country’s first genetically engineered mice is paving the way for breakthroughs in treating rare genetic diseases. Through the Saudi Human Genome Program, KFSHRC is developing targeted and personalized therapies that shape the future of precision medicine. In immunology, KFSHRC is breaking new ground with successful gene therapy trials for haemophilia A and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria (PNH), significantly improving patient outcomes and reducing treatment costs. Moreover, KFSHRC recently conducted pioneering experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS), studying immune cell responses to inflammation and RNA changes in space, offering potential therapeutic interventions in unique environments.

It is worth noting that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa, and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year. Additionally, it has been recognized as MENA’s most valuable healthcare according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Furthermore, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.





MENAFN30092024006549014258ID1108729599