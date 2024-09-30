Arab League Urges Int'l Community To Stand In Solidarity With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its people during the current hardship, urging the international community to stand with them against the Israeli occupation's aggression targeting civil areas.

The league's Director General Ahmad Abul-Gheit stated on Tuesday that he was following the situation in Lebanon with great concern, condemning the continuous series of Israeli on Lebanon, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries and displacing about a million person.

He stressed that violating the country's in that way may lead to the expansion of the conflict, adding that a diplomatic solution is still possible in accordance with Resolution 1701, which the Lebanese government has repeatedly declared its commitment to.

Abul-Gheit affirmed that the Lebanese people have suffered a lot in the past years and that they need today more than ever to have the international community stand by them and support them.

UNSC Resolution 1701 is a resolution that was intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War. (end)

mfm













MENAFN30092024000071011013ID1108729593