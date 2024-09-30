Heartx Cardiovascular Accelerator Announces Four Startup Companies Selected For The 2024 Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HeartX, powered by HealthTech Arkansas and MedAxiom - along with numerous leading cardiology practices in Arkansas and around the country - has selected four startup healthcare companies to participate in its 2024 accelerator program. HeartX is a cardiovascular-focused healthcare accelerator that facilitates guaranteed hospital pilot projects and clinical trials for accomplished, early-stage companies bringing new cardiovascular innovations to market.

The four companies selected for the 2024 HeartX program are:

Caristo , England, UK

Caristo Diagnostics CaRi-Heart® technology is the world's only solution to detect and quantify hidden coronary inflammation – a key driver of heart attacks – and quantify coronary plaque from routine coronary CT angiography scans. The CaRi-Heart analysis can predict an individual's risk of cardiac mortality up to 10 years in advance, even before traditional markers of coronary artery disease are detectable. This allows clinicians to intervene earlier with tailored and effective therapy, helping to prevent heart attacks. Learn more at Caristo .

Haermonics , The Netherlands

Haermonics uses patented, proven technology born from the need for simple yet effective solutions to address bleeding-related post-operative challenges. By preventively flushing the pericardial cavity, Haermonics Pure significantly reduces bleeding-related reinterventions, complications, and blood transfusions after cardiac surgery. Haermonics Pure continuously monitors novel critical patient parameters, providing real-time insights to clinicians and enabling timely, informed decision-making. Recognizing the innovation's importance, the FDA has granted Haermonics Pure a Breakthrough designation, ensuring faster access for patients in need. Learn more at Haermonics .

MultiplAI Health , Maryland, USA

MultiplAI Health is advancing precision diagnostics with an RNA-based blood test powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to detect subclinical cardiovascular diseases. Using genomic sequencing and AI models, the test delivers cardiologists actionable insights for early detection of atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease. It outperforms current cardiovascular disease risk calculators by up to 35% and will soon be available in the US as a CLIA/CAP-approved test. Learn more at MultiplAIHealth

and Superbiomarker .

Peerbridge Health , Tennessee, USA

Peerbridge redefines the diagnostic potential of ambulatory cardiac monitoring. Developed alongside top physicians, the Cor is a unique ambulatory ECG monitor that combines best-in-class signal fidelity with explainable AI to detect heart failure, determine ejection fraction, diagnose sleep apnea, and identify 31 arrhythmias. Merging medical innovation with operational efficiency, Peerbridge delivers unique clinical utility at a fraction of the cost of current monitors. The Cor is approved for reimbursement under standard ECG codes, streamlining adoption for medical institutions. Learn more at PeerbridgeHealth .

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's cohort of innovative companies to the HeartX program," said Jeff Stinson, director of HealthTech Arkansas. "Each of these startups brings groundbreaking technology that has the potential to transform cardiovascular care. Through our unique model, which guarantees pilot projects and clinical trials with leading healthcare providers, we are confident that these companies will make a significant impact in advancing heart health."



"This year's HeartX companies are ones to watch," said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Ventures. "By connecting groundbreaking innovations with real-world healthcare systems, we are not only accelerating the development of life-saving cardiovascular technologies but also transforming the future of patient care. We look forward to kicking off the 2024 HeartX cohort during a special event at MedAxiom's CV Transforum conference in October."

Representatives from more than two dozen cardiology programs, plus representatives from HealthTech Arkansas and MedAxiom, interviewed applicants and selected companies with technologies that have the potential to advance cardiovascular innovation and cardiac care at their respective organizations. Each company will receive $150,000 of investment capital and full access to clinicians and administrators while executing their pilot projects and clinical studies in the HeartX program.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded a grant to HealthTech Arkansas through a program designed to increase acceleration activities in targeted industries in the state. HealthTech Arkansas is in its seventh year of administering accelerator programs focused exclusively on provider engagement with early-stage companies and is now in its third year of partnering with MedAxiom on HeartX.

More information about HeartX can be found at HeartXAccelerator .

ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas helps to drive innovation for healthcare provider organizations through its accelerator programs and through internal innovation programming. Its flagship accelerator, HeartX, recruits worldwide for the most accomplished cardiovascular-focused startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Those companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among the ten largest hospitals and health systems in Arkansas. More information can be found at HealthTechArkansas .

ABOUT MEDAXIOM

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. Learn more at MedAxiom .

