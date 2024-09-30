Smart Freight Centre India conducted a ZET Enablement Workshop to accelerate adoption of ZETs in India

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Hyderabad, 30th September 2024: Smart Freight Centre (SFC) India in partnership with the Government of Telangana, hosted a pioneering ZET Enablement Workshop today. It brought together key stakeholders to discuss the medium and heavy-duty truck (MHDT) freight sector, the challenges in Zero Emission Trucks (ZETs) adoption, and insights from across the ecosystem. The focus was on addressing challenges and opportunities in the adoption of ZETs.



The event featured presentations, group working sessions, promoting knowledge-sharing and collaboration to accelerate ZET adoption and advance sustainable freight in India. The workshop aimed to create a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration, accelerating the adoption of ZETs and making sustainable freight a reality in India.



Vijay Jaiswal, Director, SFC India, set the tone with a welcome address, emphasizing the need for a cohesive strategy to overcome challenges in the electric freight truck transition. They highlighted the crucial role of policy offices, industry partners, and energy sectors in building a roadmap, supported by 17 knowledge partners under the e-FAST platform, to scale zero-emission truck pilots in Telangana and beyond.



Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, State Government Official, in his special address emphasized “India’s freight sector is at a critical juncture, where sustainability and economic competitiveness must go hand in hand. The adoption of ZETs represents a significant step towards decarbonizing the medium and heavy-duty freight sector, aligning with our national climate goals. While there are challenges in scaling ZET adoption, platforms like the ZET Enablement Workshop and the efforts of SFC India create a vital collaborative environment for knowledge-sharing, addressing barriers, and driving actionable solutions.”



Sri Jayesh Ranjan, also emphasized on Telangana's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions sooner rather than later, acknowledging the challenge of requiring interventions across multiple sectors. Electric mobility, especially in the trucking sector, will play a significant role in this transition. Telangana will focus on knowledge-based industries like AI and advanced technologies, with rapid developments expected within the next 2-3 years. Electric trucks, along with upcoming ZET heavy vehicle pilots, mobility valley initiatives, and green skill partnerships, will be key components of the state's strategy. Efforts to improve charging infrastructure and implement a new MSME policy were also highlighted.



Besides, Mr. Gopalakrishnan VC, Director Automotive, Government of Telangana outlined their EV policy, including incentives for manufacturing, innovation, and skilling under the Telangana Mobility Valley. Their ZET accelerators are paving the way for pilot projects and scaling efforts.



Mr. Vijay Jaiswal, Director, SFC, in his address said “I would like to thank Mr. Jayesh Ranjan and Mr. Gopalakrishnan VC for gracing the event and providing us with such insightful thoughts. In India, the adoption of ZETs is rapidly gaining momentum, fueled by growing commitments to sustainability and clear economic advantages. Indian Freight Buyers and Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) are increasingly integrating ZETs into their operations, highlighted by the demand for 7,750 e-trucks at the CEM Goa event in July 2023 under NITI Aayog’s e-FAST program.”



Further, Mr. Amartya Awasthi from ASCI highlighted the potential for electrifying mine haul trucks, which consume significant fuel, and shared their support for Smart Freight Centre India in exploring pathways for scaling electric trucks.



Mr. Suganth KS from RMI India, in his presentation, mentioned the Zero Emission Trucking Accelerator, initiated by Telangana Mobility Valley with RMI's technical support. It aims to deploy and increase the adoption of Zero Emission Trucks (ZETs) in Telangana. The accelerator has received applications from OEMs, fleet operators, and infrastructure providers, and is set to deploy ZET pilots in key sectors like cement, mining, and FMCG.



Other key highlights:

• Participants engaged in interactive sessions and a roundtable discussion on e-trucks in Telangana, exploring strategies for overcoming adoption barriers and identifying opportunities for collaboration.

• The event also featured group working sessions designed to tackle the pains, gains, and actionable steps necessary for ZET adoption.

• The workshop aimed to catalyze the shift toward sustainable freight in India, creating a platform for accelerated ZET adoption and enabling long-term environmental and economic benefits.



To support ZET adoption, the ZET Enablement Workshop Series has been launched, fostering collaboration among industry leaders, government representatives, and key stakeholders. Organized by the SFC India, these workshops explore sustainable logistics solutions and address barriers to ZET adoption. Previous consultations in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi included diverse stakeholders such as OEMs, think tanks, policymakers, LSPs, and shippers.





