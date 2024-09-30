Arbor Reality Trust, Inc. Investigated For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights If You Have Suffered A Meaningful Loss - ABR
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group informs investors of an investigation of Arbor Reality Trust, Inc. ("Arbor" or "the Company") (NYSE:ABR ) for potential violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. shareholders who purchased shares of ABR and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their options.
DJS Law Group
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on a report issued by Viceroy Research November 17, 2023, titled, ""Arbor Realty Trust - Slumlord Millionaires." The report asserts that, "Arbor's high-risk multifamily bridge loans, which comprise substantially all of its asset book, are going bad fast... The end is near." Viceroy Research then issued a follow up report on December 5, 2023, titled "Arbor - Jacksonville Case Study." In the second report, Viceroy Research claims that the Company's "entire loan book is distressed and underlying collateral is vastly overstated." DJS Law is evaluating the veracity of these allegations.
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS : Please contact David Schwartz, the managing partner of DJS Law Group, by phone at 914-206-9742, or via email at [email protected]
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP
