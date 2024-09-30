Helpt Appoints Amy Luby As Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Period Of Accelerated Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helpt, a leader in 24/7 US-based technical and customer support, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amy Luby as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an extensive background in the Managed (MSP) space, Amy brings over two decades of leadership and strategic expertise to her new role at Helpt, marking a pivotal moment in the company's continued expansion.

Amy Luby

Continue Reading

Amy Luby's career spans influential positions across top organizations, including Vice President of Ecosystems & Communities at Seceon Inc., Vice President of Operations at CMIT Solutions, and Chief Channel Evangelist at Acronis.

"Amy has been a valued member of the MSP community for many years, and we are thrilled to leverage her expertise to enhance our offerings. With her contributions, we are better equipped to serve the community, helping to elevate and support its continued growth," said David Sohn, Co-founder of Helpt.

In her new role, Amy will focus on building out Helpt's revenue streams, strengthening customer engagement, and expanding partnerships, capitalizing on the company's current momentum during this period of tremendous growth.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join this innovative and forward-thinking team. The depth of talent within our organization is truly exceptional, and I am eager to leverage my expertise in guiding a high-performing culture into action and accelerating growth. With our combined strengths and shared commitment to friendly, helpful, and timely support services I am confident we will not only meet our ambitious goals but set new benchmarks in the industry while we deliver exceptional value to our partner ecosystem ," said Amy.

Helpt has seen significant growth in recent years, and the company has built a reputation for providing human-forward, scalable support services that integrate seamlessly with client operations. With Amy on board, Helpt aims to further solidify its position as a leader in the technical support space, leveraging her deep expertise in the MSP channel to drive revenue and expand market reach.

"During this crucial point in the evolution of Helpt, David and I see a path towards exponential growth. To achieve that, we need transformational leaders. In the time we spent with Amy before bringing her on board, we recognized that she has the passion, skills, and exceptional track record to deliver on our vision. We feel incredibly excited and fortunate to have her join the team," said Matthew Pincus, Co-founder of Helpt.

PRESS CONTACT:









































Brian Yu





















































[email protected]



































949-996-3257





SOURCE Helpt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED