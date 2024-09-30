The Light Park Returns To ELECTRIFY This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Most

Exciting Light Show South of the North Pole Expands to SIX Texas Locations for 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Light Park has announced the opening of its dazzling holiday light displays at six Texas locations-Round Rock, Arlington,

Frisco, Katy, Selma, and Spring-starting on November 1, 2024. "By opening a bit earlier in the season and adding a sixth location, we're giving our guests more opportunities to join in the holiday spirit with us! Throughout the season, we see carloads of people returning because the experience is so visually captivating and full of energy," says Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of The Light Park. "Our best advice to visitors is to plan early and get ready to be amazed by the brilliance of millions of spectacular lights in our drive-thru holiday park. While the lights go up, the prices stay down with early-bird pricing on pre-purchased tickets."

The Light Park

Back by popular demand with the addition of their new Central Texas location in Round Rock, just North of Austin, The Light Park is an immersive, mile-long, drive-thru spectacular. It has been heralded as "one of the coolest ways to brighten your holiday season," where guests witness millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music powered by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole's #1 Hit Radio station,

K-GLO.

"We take great joy in seeing guests of all ages create lasting memories. Our team invites everyone to safely load up their cars, as our entrance fee is per vehicle, not per person. This way, everyone-including pets-can enjoy the magic of driving through the world's longest holiday light tunnel, grooving to the best tunes, and capturing Instagram-worthy moments, all for one admission price," says Johnson. "So, pack your cars, grab some treats (or buy some along the way), and enjoy the ride. Remember, tickets must be purchased online in advance with a reserved show time."

Those interested in learning more or purchasing admission can visit . Cost starts at $29 per vehicle* for pre-purchased tickets, and admission varies per showtime (weekdays and weekends).

Visitors must stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property. Guests are encouraged to bring their snacks to enjoy while in their cars, but there are wonderful ways to upgrade your experience with pre-purchased snacks and fun souvenirs to enhance the experience of The Light Park.

*Please note no vehicles over 30 feet will be allowed in the park; this includes limousines, trailers and buses.

Opens on November 1, 2024

Mondays - Thursdays: 5:30 - 10:00pm

Fridays - Sundays: 5:30 - 11:00pm

CHRISTMAS WEEK HOURS

Dec 18-25: 5:30-11pm

Where:

Frisco (runs through 1/5/25)

Riders Field

7300 Rough Riders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Arlington (runs through 1/5/25)

Hurricane Harbor Arlington

1800 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Katy (runs through 1/5/25)

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Parking Lot

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77494

Round Rock (runs through 1/5/25)

Dell Diamond

Parking Lot

3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

San Antonio (runs through 1/1/25)

Retama Park Parking Lot

1 Retama Pkwy

Selma, TX 78154

Spring (runs through 1/1/25)

Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot

21300 Interstate 45 N

Spring, TX 77373

Prices:

$29-$125

To Purchase Online : The Light Park

The Light Park offers six parks in Texas: Round Rock, Spring, Katy, Selma, Arlington and Frisco. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world's largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Opens November 1st, 2024. Shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and Christmas week); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb/The Vokol Group

972.955.9747

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b2818a81848381f2d7dfd3dbde86c2c09cd1dddf" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

To request Media Passes, click here

SOURCE The Light Park

