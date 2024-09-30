The China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain And Supply Chain Cooperation And Innovative Development Conference Held In Nanning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NANNING, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 24, the China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain and Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference, hosted by the CPC Baise Municipal Committee and Baise Municipal Government, took place in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. Nearly 200 entrepreneurial representatives from the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other regions in China, as well as from Vietnamese enterprises, attended the conference.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At this conference, 19 projects were signed, with a total investment of 20.663 billion yuan. These projects cover a wide range of fields, demonstrating strong innovation capabilities and promising development prospects. They will provide robust support for Baise City to accelerate its high-level opening-up both domestically and internationally, and assist Guangxi in establishing a convenient operation environment for domestic and international dual circulation markets.

China and Vietnam are good neighbors, friends and partners. Baise City and Cao Bang Province are connected by mountains and rivers, share similar customs, and enjoy extensive cultural exchanges. Their cooperation in various fields is very close, particularly in industrial chain and supply chain collaboration. In August of this year, during a visit to Cao Bang Province by a Baise delegation, both sides reached a broad consensus on cooperation in areas such as friendly exchanges, cross-border tourism, cross-border agriculture, connectivity, and border control. The convening of the China-ASEAN (Baise-Cao Bang) Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference is a concrete action to implement the cooperation consensus between Baise City and Cao Bang Province, aligning with the common interests and aspirations of both sides.

At the conference, the Zhejiang Businessmen (Baise-ASEAN) Overseas Cooperation Center, jointly initiated by the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Supporting Zhejiang Businessmen's Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce in China, and the Baise Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce, was officially launched. This center will leverage Baise's multiple advantages as a frontier for opening-up, transportation hub, and industrial cluster to promote deeper exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises, helping them share opportunities, foster mutual growth, and venture into international markets.

Source: Baise Municipal Government

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558