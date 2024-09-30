(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Confirms the Company on Track for FDA 510(k) Submission by end of 2024



Completes All IDE required Tests and Receives Final IDE Approval from the FDA for the ACCESS-PVI Study

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, today announced that it is currently experiencing an acceleration of patient enrollment for ACCESS-PVI human clinical trial for LIBERTY®. As a result of the increased rate of patient enrollment, 80% of the patients have completed the follow up period, and the Company now anticipates completing the trial ahead of its prior expectation. The Company remains on track to file its 510(k) submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by of the end of 2024.

“The trial is progressing well, and I am pleased with the level of enthusiasm at all three clinical sites which has resulted in the acceleration of patient enrollment. This gives us additional confidence that we can complete the trial and submit for FDA clearance by the end of 2024,” commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President.

“I applaud the entire team at Microbot Medical and the physicians participating in the study as we near the finish line. I believe their continued commitment will allow us to maintain the positive momentum over the next several weeks and allow us to achieve our near-term milestones, including the completion of the study,” commented Juan Diaz-Cartelle, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Microbot Medical.

ACCESS-PVI is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm trial to evaluate the performance and safety of LIBERTY® in human subjects undergoing Peripheral Vascular Interventions. The trial will support the 510(k) submission to the FDA and subsequent commercialization.

The Company also announced that is has successfully completed all biocompatibility tests, as required by its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application and received full approval for the IDE study from the FDA. The Company had previously disclosed that it had received approval from the FDA to commence its clinical trial, and in parallel complete biocompatibility testing. In parallel with the clinical trial, the Company is performing additional customary bench testing, and these final results will be included in the Company's 510(k) submission.

