Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR TTM) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will participate in panel focused on innovations in the allogeneic cell therapy landscape during the Cell Therapy Day on October 1, 2024 in New York.



Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Panel Discussion: 10:00AM PT/1:00PM ET

A webcast of this panel discussion will be posted to the Company's website at under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. Following a live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR TTM) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of“off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit , and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things Allogene's ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to our product candidates being based on novel technologies, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development, the safety or efficacy of a product candidate, and whether a product candidate will receive regulatory approval, which could prevent or delay commercialization. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the“Risk Factor” heading in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR TTM is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

...