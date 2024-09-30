(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise Networking size is projected to grow from USD 115.8 billion in 2024 to USD 175.2 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% , according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM . An enterprise offers end-to-end services to users, things, and applications and each constituent network is designed, provisioned, and optimized for a specific purpose and business objectives. The various network types include campus networks, data center networks, and wide-area networks. These networks serve as a foundation for modern digital enterprises and are expected to improve security, enhance user experience, and support many devices performing essential business tasks. An enterprise network can improve the user experience through proactive network optimization, faster issue resolution, proper prioritization of essential traffic, and security and privacy assurance. Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and newly opened frequency bands for ultra-fast, short-range transmissions enable access to high-speed wireless connectivity. At the same time, 400 Gbps is the new standard for high-speed data center networks. These innovations are spurring productivity enhancements and continued innovation across organizations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Networking Market"

450 - Tables

55 - Figures

350 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @

Enterprise Networking Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Zero-Trust Network Models: Implementing a zero-trust architecture ensures that only authorized devices and users can access the network, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

Firewall Protection: Firewalls act as the first line of defense, controlling incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predefined rules to prevent unauthorized access. Security Tools: Anti-malware software and intrusion detection systems are essential for continuously monitoring the network for suspicious activity and responding to threats.

Restraints:



High Cost for Wide Area Connections: Traditional WAN links like MPLS and leased lines can be expensive, especially for geographically dispersed locations and high bandwidth requirements. Dedicated Circuits for Critical Applications: Running critical applications often requires dedicated circuits, which can be particularly costly in rural or remote areas with less developed infrastructure.

Opportunities:



Enhanced Security: Zero-trust verifies the identity and integrity of users, devices, and applications, preventing unauthorized access and data breaches. Improved Efficiency: Strong authentication, network segmentation, and granular policy simplification streamline security management and reduce the risk of lateral movement.

List of Enterprise Networking Market Companies:



Cisco Systems (US)

Broadcom (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (US)

Huawei (China)

Fortinet (US)

Cloudflare, Inc. (US)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France) Arista Networks (US)

Request Sample Pages :

By offering, the networking devices segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Network devices offer support for communication between the users of the network and external networks. These devices manage the flow of traffic and connect a number of secure network segments. Network devices include routers, switches, gateways, firewalls, and other such devices. All of the network devices are important in terms of the role they play toward the function and security of the network infrastructure, so they all play a vital role in order to have a healthy IT environment. It facilitates sharing resources such as files, printers, and the internet to users and devices connected over the network and ensures that data transmitted over it gets routed accurately. Network devices scale businesses by making the networks scalable to the dynamic requirements of a business in terms of running operations to their optimum and protecting them against cyber threats.

By connection type, wireless segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Wireless networking focuses on devices connected to a network without the need for physical cable deployments. Among the most critical issues in advanced enterprise environments is enterprise wireless networking. This is due to the rising adoption of mobile and Internet of Things devices and the shifting corporate demand for flexible and mobile-first work environments. The indoor wireless network solution, on the other hand, applies to any office space, campus, or industrial environment. The surge in the adoption of Wi-Fi solutions is being propelled by the increased adoption of Wi-Fi 6/6E and the latest Wi-Fi 7 for enhanced performance and capacity to meet the requirements of enterprises. Further, the need for robust wireless networking solutions is helping to scale up remote, hybrid work environments, and smart-building environments.

Inquire Before Buying:

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The trends of enterprise networking in North America, especially in the United States, are marked by fast-changing technology and shifting workplace dynamics, all while delivering on security, speed, and flexibility. Enterprises invest heavily in secure remote access solutions that provide seamless connectivity and security for remote workers. Enterprises are increasingly migrating to cloud services, whereby flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency are expected through the cloud infrastructure. Cloud-based networking solutions are being adopted by enterprises. SD-WAN, cloud-managed networking, and multi-cloud strategies are becoming core technologies in enterprise networking architecture.

Get access to the latest updates on Enterprise Networking Companies and Enterprise Networking Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: ... Visit Our Website: