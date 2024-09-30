UN allocates USD10M in emergency funding to address humanitarian situation in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Friday, the acting UN relief chief allocated USD10 million in emergency funding to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon, which has been described as catastrophic by the local UN coordinator. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that Israeli have continued to impact civilians and infrastructure for the fifth consecutive day amid a significant military escalation.



Imran Riza, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon, characterized the destruction as nothing short of catastrophic, noting that the recent surge in violence has extended to areas that were previously unaffected. He remarked on the alarming scale of the crisis, stating, "We are witnessing the deadliest period in Lebanon in a generation," and expressed concern that the situation may be just beginning to worsen.



Since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, at least 700 lives have been lost, thousands injured, and nearly 120,000 people displaced, with these numbers continuing to rise. In total, over 1,500 civilians have been killed since the onset of hostilities, and more than 200,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes. The UN and its partners are working closely with the Lebanese government to coordinate response efforts, delivering essential items such as food, mattresses, hygiene kits, and emergency medical supplies.



Despite these efforts, Riza emphasized that significant funding gaps remain in critical areas like shelter repair, food, and fuel, as humanitarian organizations assess the resources needed to support the growing number of displaced individuals and address the increasing humanitarian needs. The USD10 million allocated by UN Acting Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya comes in addition to another USD10 million released from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund earlier in the week, highlighting the urgent need for sustained international support.

