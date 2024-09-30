Turkish FM Fidan criticizes U.S. support for Israel amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan stated that Israel has effectively lobbied the U.S. establishment, leading Washington to largely follow the directives of West Jerusalem.



In an interview with TRT broadcaster on Saturday, Fidan discussed the recent Israeli in Beirut that resulted in the death of Hezbollah political leader Hassan Nasrallah. He expressed that recent developments have confirmed Türkiye’s concerns about the Middle East conflict spreading beyond Gaza.



“In other words, we said that if Israel is not stopped, it will carry this war to other places... It seems that there is a serious desire in Israel, among [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his team, to expand the war to the region, and they are trying to advance this,” he noted.



Fidan accused the U.S. of ignoring Israel’s actions, asserting that “Zionism has taken root in American politics.”



“The fact that the entire power of the American state has been transformed into a structure that serves Israel… is no longer a disturbing issue here, but has become an accepted fact of life. This, of course, makes sane Americans incredibly uncomfortable,” Fidan remarked.



He pointed out that some U.S. politicians feel compelled to support this foreign policy to remain part of the system. “They are in such despair,” he added.



Fidan emphasized that Nasrallah was “an important figure in the region” and stated that “the void left by his absence will be difficult to fill.”





