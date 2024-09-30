Monsoon Season Ends With 8% Surplus, Rains 14% Below Normal In East And Northeast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's monsoon season concluded on 30 September, with the country receiving 8% above-normal rainfall for the June-September period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The country received 934.8 mm of rainfall during the four-month season, compared with a normal of 868.6 mm, according to data from IMD. Despite the overall surplus, the east and northeast regions experienced a 14% rainfall deficit during the monsoon season. Earlier in the season, these areas were hit by severe floods and landslides.

Rainfall in central India was 19% above normal, 7% above normal in the northwest, and 14% above normal in the southern peninsular region.

However, the southwest monsoon has yet to fully withdraw from the country , with heavy rains expected to persist in eastern and northeastern states for another two weeks. Meteorologists predict the monsoon will fully retreat from these regions by 10 October, potentially worsening flood conditions.

Typically, the monsoon begins its withdrawal on 17 September and exits the country by 15 October. This year, the withdrawal process was delayed due to a low-pressure system in northwest India. The withdrawal, which started on 23 September, has stalled in Punjab and surrounding areas.

“Withdrawal process started on 23 September and between 23 and 30 September monsoon has been stagnant in Punjab and other parts of northwest India. Hence, withdrawal from this region will take another two days. As of now, we cannot say when the withdrawal process will be complete,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, at private weather forecaster Skymet.