Emmes Group Recognized As A Top EDC Platform By Everest Group

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes Group , a global contract research and organization, has been recognized in the Everest Group's recently published 'Life Sciences Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024' for its Advantage eClinical Cloud EDC platform. Advantage eClinical Cloud, is a unified eClinical combining technology, data, analytical and AI capabilities to modernize and accelerate clinical research. This is the first time Emmes Group has been included in a Peak Matrix® Assessment.

Sastry Chilukuri, CEO of Emmes Group, commented, "We're honored to be recognized as a major contender by Everest Group. This award is recognition not only of Advantage eClinical Cloud's capabilities, but also the impact it's had with our customers. We're excited for the future of the platform, as we continue to build out capabilities with embedded AI."

At the forefront of clinical technology, our unified platform is redefining the EDC segment. - Rama Kondru

In the first ever EDC edition, the PEAK Matrix®

Assessment evaluated 20 platform providers based on market impact, as well as vision & capability. Assessment criteria included technology capabilities, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement, and training support, as well as market adoption and portfolio mix.

Advantage eClinical Cloud distinguished itself through its unified platform, streamlined configuration and industry leading AI capabilities. The assessment also noted Emmes therapeutic area and domain expertise within clinical research.

Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "Emmes Group provides a unified eClinical solution combining EDC with eCOA/ePRO, RTSM, specimen, and lab data. It features therapeutic area-specific libraries, low-code configuration, AI-based edit checks, and CDASH harmonization. Emmes Group is recognized for its cost-effectiveness and deep experience in clinical research, as well as its global operations expertise. These strengths, advanced features, and domain expertise have positioned Emmes Group as a Major Contender in the EDC PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

Rama Kondru, CEO of Veridix AI, added "At the forefront of clinical technology, our unified platform is redefining the EDC segment. With a modern technology stack that eliminates cumbersome ETLs, and a CDASH unified data model, we're streamlining data transformations. While our embedded AI and interactive reporting are shortening timelines and accelerating insights. This empowers our clients to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy, from study start up to regulatory filing."

Advantage eClinical Cloud has powered more than 1,200 clinical trials with over 1.1 million patients across multiple therapeutic areas, countries, languages, and clinical trial phases. With adoption and use by more than 32,000 sites and 58,000 users, Advantage eClinical Cloud provides users with a unified, easy-to-use platform for clinical research across sponsors, sites, and patients.

About Emmes Group:

Emmes Group is a privately held contract research organization (CRO), wholly owned by New Mountain Capital ( ). The company is transforming the future of clinical research, bringing the promise of new medical discovery closer within reach for patients. Emmes Group was founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, becoming one of the primary clinical research providers to the US government before expanding into public-private partnerships and commercial biopharma. Today, the company is transforming the future of clinical research, by creating the industry's first specialty, tech and AI based CRO optimized to deliver programs faster, better, and more efficiently. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence. Learn more at .

About Veridix AI:

Veridix AI is the technology and AI division of Emmes Group, dedicated to pioneering advancements in AI and patient-centric technologies. We are passionate about serving patients by bringing the latest technological and analytical advancements to clinical research. Through constant innovation we aim to increase the pace of clinical trials and help bring new treatments to patients more quickly. Combining our expertise with Emmes CRO's operational and scientific excellence, we are modernizing clinical research. Learn more at .

