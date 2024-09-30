Emirates' Commercial Leadership Lays Out Strategic Vision For The Next Era'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Airline concludes 2024 Passenger Sales Conference, a four-day event filled with forward-thinking discussions and inspirational sessions focused on the future



DUBAI, UAE, 30 September 2024: Over 850 Emirates commercial team members from around the world convened in Dubai this week for the airline's Passenger Sales 2024 under the banner of 'Next Era – Equip, Embrace, Excel'. This biannual event was the airline's largest ever commercial gathering.

The Passenger Sales Conference has become a springboard for the airline's executive commercial leadership to engage, embolden and inspire teams around their strategy and vision for the future, as Emirates ramps up its fleet, network, products, and readies itself for the next 'era' poised for even more growth.

The packed programme of speakers representing the full spectrum of the airline's business, aviation and tourism industry heavyweights, and a dose of inspiration from motivational speakers and best-selling authors set the tone for an extraordinary four days. Recognising individual and team achievements across the commercial organisation, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group also presented the coveted Chairman Sales Award.



Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said:“We have big plans for Emirates, and the Passenger Sales Conference lays out the blueprint around how we will collectively activate commercial pathways and execute on the company's strategic growth plans – through recalibrating our strategies, seizing emerging opportunities, developing new products, bolstering team dynamics and leveraging the latest technologies.”

He continued:“We've stood in the face of unexpected business challenges together and turned disruption to our advantage by moving nimbly towards every opportunity available to achieve outstanding results. And we're only getting started. Our growth trajectory will accelerate in the coming years in line with Dubai's D33 ambitions, and our teams are focused and committed to continue generating extraordinary value for the business.”

After a riveting employee townhall session presented by Sir Tim Clark, the first day of the conference was headlined by Adnan Kazim, who set the scene with his bold vision for the commercial organisation and how teams will collectively work to capitalise on every growth opportunity to maintain the airline's competitive edge and global leadership. Other leaders in the business who provided updates across their areas included Adel Al Redha, Deputy President, and Chief Operations Officer; Michael Doersam, Chief Financial and Group Services Officer and Oliver Grohmann, Executive Vice President Human Resources.

Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management kicked off the second day outlining the airline's Passenger Sales Strategic Priorities, and afterwards Adnan Kazim joined him on stage for an interactive Q&A session. Strategic discussions around the future of revenue management, loyalty and B2C sales were also at the forefront, and the day was rounded off by a fireside chat around the Emirates and flydubai partnership with Adnan Kazim and Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai.

On day three, Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, grabbed the spotlight with a focus on the iconic Emirates brand, and how it will play a key role in reaching and inspiring new audiences in line with the airline's growth aspirations. Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects also provided an update around Al Maktoum International Airport's master plans and construction progress.

Conference participants were also treated to keynotes from best-selling authors and motivational speakers, who discussed the dynamic connection between being physically, physiologically and emotionally prepared for challenges, as well as selling through stories and the power of storytelling.

The fourth and final day was dedicated to Dubai, with insights around future plans and forward-looking initiatives to ensure the city maintains its competitive edge and inches closer to its D33 ambitions to become one of the top three cities to live, work and invest. His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism addressed teams around the next phase propelling Dubai's growth. Hoor Al Khaja, SVP International Operations at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism outlined strategic growth opportunities and potential synergies to drive more visits into the city. A high-level panel followed including experts from across Dubai's tourism and economic ecosystem.

The last financial year saw Emirates hitting new record profits and revenue, as it expanded its operations around the world to meet strong demand for air-travel, with customers choosing Emirates for its outstanding onboard and onground experiences. To ensure it continues to deliver on its 'Fly Better' value proposition, Emirates has set out to refurbish over 200 A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft as part of its multi-billion-dollar investment to deliver best-in-industry products that elevate the customer experience in the skies. The airline has also expanded its network with the addition of Bogota and Madagascar over the past few months, and has deployed refurbished A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft with refreshed cabins, including Premium Economy, to 18 cities.