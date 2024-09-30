Dubai Electronic ​​Security Center Concludes Participation In International Cyber Skills Conference In Wilton Park

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The DESC's participation seeks to enhance the reputation of Dubai and the UAE in international forums in the field of digital transformation and cybersecurity

Participation in the conference prompted a proposal from UAE representatives at the World Economic Forum regarding a system to unify digital licenses globally





30

September 2024, Dubai, UAE:

The Dubai Electronic

​​Security Center (DESC) concluded its successful participation in the activities of the International Cyber Skills Conference, which was held in Wilton Park in the United Kingdom on 16-19 September with the participation of 13 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan and prestigious global organizations such as the World Economic Forum

and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as well as international licensing bodies.





The conference fostered discussion around ways to strengthen global cybersecurity skills, as well as on how to establish new professional standards that support this trend and consolidate solutions that confront the sector's challenges.





Over the course of three days, international experts discussed ways to enhance the global cybersecurity workforce, elevate cybersecurity skills, and develop new professional standards. Discussions at the forum aligned with the proposal made by participants from the Dubai Electronic Security Center at the World Economic Forum, which intends to mobilize efforts to unify cybersecurity licenses globally.





The Center's participation in the forum included delivering two keynote speeches that highlighted Dubai's pioneering model in supporting, nurturing, and enhancing the competencies and talents capable of protecting information security and digital infrastructure. The delegation also discussed the notion presented by the Center, which proposes a system for globally unifying cybersecurity licenses, which would ensure greater integration and effectiveness in the global digital landscape.





Consolidating the UAE's leading position

In this regard,

His Excellency Yousuf

Hamad

Al

Shaibani, Head of Cyber Security of Dubai

from the DESC, said:“The Center's participation comes to enhance the reputation of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in international forums in the field of digital transformation, cybersecurity, and related fields, and to consolidate the UAE's leading position in global efforts in this regard, as a realization of the vision and directives of our wise leadership in this regard, and in a way that enhances the UAE's reputation, and goals aimed at achieving a diversified, knowledge-based economy that competes with the best economies in the world.





“The Center's participation in this conference reflects our continued keenness to redouble our efforts to contribute to achieving the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the Dubai Digital Strategy, which establish a new phase in the digital transformation process in which the vision of our wise leadership is realized, making Dubai a global model for digital transformation, and this is achieved by keeping up with the rapid developments in the digital world, intensifying cooperation, consolidating proactive thinking, and adopting innovative solutions,” His excellency added.







Prepare for the future





Dr.

Bushra Al

Blooshi is the

Director of the Cybersecurity Governance Risk Management Department

at the

Dubai

Electronic

Security Center

(DESC) confirmed that the DESC seeks to enhance cooperation and coordination with all countries and international organizations to confront the increasing cyber challenges within the framework of the Center's tireless endeavor to achieve its strategy, which aspires to meet the needs of the future and enhance the digital defense capabilities of the Emirate of Dubai with national skills and global partnerships.





The DESC continues to enhance its distinguished presence and consolidate the cooperation relations that bring it together with an elite group of strategic partners at the international level, as the DESC had an influential contribution and clear presence in setting the aforementioned framework, confirming the pioneering role of the Emirate of Dubai in this field, constituting a practical realization of its tireless endeavor to expand the circle of its positive impact on the international arena and within various sectors, including the field of cybersecurity, which has become one of the most important pillars of a secure digital environment that supports comprehensive and sustainable development efforts.



