Electrosoft Named To $11.9B DLA JETS 2.0 IDIQ In All Three Award Groups

a rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm, today announced that the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded the company a spot on its DLA J6 Enterprise Services (JETS) 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Electrosoft is an incumbent on the current JETS contract. Under the new 10-year, $11.9 billion multiple-award IDIQ, the company can provide IT services to the DLA and other Department of Defense agencies in all three award groups: general small business, 8(a) small businesses and unrestricted.

"DLA is a stellar role model of keeping pace with the ever-changing technology environment while maintaining a focus on mission accomplishment through secure capabilities," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft. "We are pleased to continue partnering with the DLA team to extend mission capability through innovative information technology solutions and services over the next decade of JETS 2.0."

Under the current JETS contract, Electrosoft has been supporting DLA across four core areas of expertise: cybersecurity compliance and operations; identity, credential and access management; enterprise IT modernization and optimization; and software solutions development and sustainment. The current JETS IDIQ ordering period ends January 3, 2025.

With JETS 2.0, Electrosoft will continue delivering a broad mix of enterprise technology solutions and services across the DLA Information Operations enterprise. In support of the DLA mission and the warfighter, the company will provide capabilities and functions such as artificial intelligence, process automation, business process re-engineering and optimization, data governance and management, Zero Trust implementation and more. DLA JETS 2.0 includes a five-year base period and a five-year option period.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. .

