LENZ Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Ophthalmology And Optometry Medical Conferences
Date
9/30/2024 8:16:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or“LENZ” or the“Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced presentations featuring LNZ100 at multiple upcoming ophthalmology and optometry medical conferences, including Eyecelerator at the 2024 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting on October 17, 2024 and Academy 2024 Indianapolis, presented by the American Academy of Optometry on November 6–9, 2024.
| Eyecelerator at AAO 2024 presentation
| Title:
|
| CLARITY Phase 3 study data of LNZ100 for the treatment of presbyopia
| Format:
|
| Oral presentation
| Presenter:
|
| Marc Odrich, MD, Chief Medical Officer, LENZ Therapeutics
| Day/Time:
|
| Thursday, October 17, 2024; 1:15pm CT
| Session:
|
| Anterior Segment Company Showcase, Room 353c
| Location:
|
| McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois
|
|
|
| Academy 2024 Indianapolis (American Academy of Optometry)
| Title:
|
| Analysis of Pupil Size Impact on Near and Distance Vision Improvement Following Administration of Aceclidine, a Pupil-Selective Miotic
| Format:
|
| Oral presentation
| Presenter:
|
| Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Advisor for Professional Relations, LENZ Therapeutics
| Day/Time:
|
| Thursday, November 7, 2024; 2:45pm – 3pm CT
| Session:
|
| Room 201-202
| Location:
|
| Indianapolis Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|
|
|
| Academy 2024 Indianapolis (American Academy of Optometry)
| Title:
|
| Aceclidine, a Pupil- Selective Miotic, Demonstrates Positive Topline Data in Phase 3 Presbyopia Trials
| Format:
|
| Poster presentation (Poster #35)
| Presenter:
|
| Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, FSLS, Senior Advisor for Professional Relations, LENZ Therapeutics
| Day/Time:
|
| Thursday, November 7, 2024; 4:30pm – 6:30pm CT
| Session:
|
| (POS-01) Scientific Program Poster Session, Exhibit Hall H
| Location:
|
| Indianapolis Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ's product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 achieved all primary and secondary endpoints in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of presbyopia. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for“all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com .
Contact:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
...
MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108729350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.