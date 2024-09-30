LUKE Awarded Top Workplaces 2024 Honor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. This award is based entirely on employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement technology. The confidential survey uniquely measures several aspects of the employee experience, including feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.



"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

LUKE is proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace. This award reflects the dedication and contributions of the incredible individuals who make up the LUKE team. Guided by the core values of Compassion, Integrity, Growth Mindset, Humility, Accountability, and High Performance, LUKE provides its employees with opportunities to grow and make a positive impact through their work in quality care.

“Our team is the heart of our success,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE.“It's their passion and commitment to making a difference that drives everything we achieve. We're grateful for their dedication as we continue to grow and evolve together.”

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, most recently acquiring Coastal Clinical and Management Services (CCMS), leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals.

Contact: Cynthia Guiang – ...