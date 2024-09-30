Plasma Fractionation Market To Surpass Market Valuation Of USD 63.27 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owing to the presence of an advanced healthcare system, extensive research and development activities, and high expenditure on biopharmaceuticals, North America holds the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market. Westford, USA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Plasma Fractionation will reach a value of USD 63.27 Billion by 2031 , with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The primary force behind the market growth is the increasing number of geriatric populations worldwide, who are more vulnerable to uncommon illnesses that require the use of blood derivatives. Furthermore, it is expected that the growing usage of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in different medical specialties worldwide will propel market expansion. The growth in blood collection facilities across the globe is a significant factor propelling the expansion of this market. Browse in-depth TOC on the " Plasma Fractionation Market" Pages – 219 Tables – 119 Figures – 77 Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Plasma Fractionation Market with A Detailed Sample Report: Plasma Fractionation Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 33.43 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 63.27 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing demand for immunoglobulins Key Market Opportunities Government strategies increasing regional self-sufficiency Key Market Drivers Respiratory illnesses and AATD are becoming more prevalent

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmental Analysis

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented based on product, method, application, end use, and region.

Based on product , the market is segmented into Albumin, Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others), Coagulation Factors (Factor VIII, Factor XI, Von Willebrand, Prothrombin complex, Fibrinogin, factor XIII, others), Protease Inhibitors, Others.

By application , the market is segmented into Neurology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Critical care, Hemato-Oncology, rheumatology, Pulmonology and others.

By end use , the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research, and others.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Immunoglobulins to Hold Significant Growth Due to Treating Immune Deficiencies and Autoimmune Diseases

It is the importance of these immunoglobulins in treating autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies that make them dominate the global plasma fractionation market. This dominance is driven by the increased number of such diseases globally coupled with scientific advancements in medicine that enhance both the efficacy and safety of immunoglobulin therapy. Thus, the growing market and its dominant position are reinforced by the increasing demand for these treatments.

Neurology Application to Lead the Market Due to Growing Recognition of Plasma Therapies' Efficacy

The reliance of neurology applications on medicines produced from plasma to treat neurological disorders is driving the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. This confirmation is supported by changes in multiple sclerosis research for better understanding plasma treatments usefulness. As demand grows new therapy modality continues to be an essential branch of neurology.

North America to Dominate Market Due to Requiring Plasma-Derived Therapies and Strong Regulatory Support

Due to its sophisticated healthcare system and large investment in R&D, North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market. High rates of chronic illnesses that need plasma-derived treatments and robust regulatory support for innovation contribute to the region's domination. All of these elements work together to propel market expansion and maintain North America's dominant position.

Plasma Fractionation Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesImproving Healthcare InfrastructureIncreasing Geriatric Population

Restraints:

Ethical Concerns Regarding Plasma CollectionUse of Human-Derived ProductsRisk of Infectious Disease Transmission

Prominent Players in Plasma Fractionation Market



CSL Behring (Australia)

Grifols (Spain)

Octapharma (Switzerland)

Kedrion (Italy)

China Biologic Products Holdings (China)

Sanquin (Netherlands)

Bio Products Laboratory (UK)

Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan)

LFB Group (France)

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China)

Green Cross Corporation (South Korea)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products (China)

Biotest AG (Germany)

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. (Sinopharm) (China)

GC Pharma (South Korea)

ADMA Biologics (US)

Emergent BioSolutions (US)

Renishaw plc (UK) HP Inc. (USA)

Key Questions Answered in Global Plasma Fractionation Market Report

By 2031, what is the estimated value of the global plasma fractionation market?

Which geographic region is anticipated to lead global plasma fractionation market?

Which factors are the main forces behind the global plasma fractionation market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Enhanced healthcare facilities & diagnostic capabilities, favorable policies & regulatory frameworks, investment & development in plasma fractionation), restraints (Expensive nature of plasma-derived therapies, stringent regulatory requirements, shortages in plasma donation), opportunities (Development of advanced fractionation technologies, new therapeutic applications, growing interest in personalized & precision medicine), and challenges (Resource-intensive process of plasma fractionation, intense competition among key players) influencing the growth of plasma fractionation market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the plasma fractionation market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the plasma fractionation market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

