Mattermost Appoints Matthew Heideman As Vice President Of Public Sector To Lead Federal Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palo Alto, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security and intelligence teams need to maintain command, control, and operational tempo, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Heideman as Vice President of Public Sector.

In this critical role, Matthew will spearhead and accelerate growth within Mattermost's public sector business, focusing on driving adoption among an expanding customer base and key prospects. Leveraging Mattermost's highly skilled sales team, trusted partners, and consultants, Matthew will help ensure seamless integration with existing Microsoft investments, enhancing operational efficiency across the Department of Defense. His efforts will maximize Mattermost's potential in supporting the DoD's evolving mission requirements, addressing global challenges where legacy systems may no longer suffice.

Effective theater of operations requires constant alignment coupled with a high security standard, but legacy systems and today's common collaboration solutions designed for the needs of enterprise IT often leave gaps that require compromises for operational teams. Mattermost allows teams to eliminate the communication barriers that can cost organizations their decision-making advantage in high-stakes environments. Trusted by teams within organizations including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and NASA, Mattermost provides secure, sovereign, real-time information access that can be deployed anywhere to support rapid decision-making.

Matthew brings his distinguished background within industry leaders including Lockheed Martin, Deloitte, and Red Hat. He has deep expertise in the Federal enterprise market, particularly in the areas of Mission IT, cybersecurity, and Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC). His comprehensive understanding of these domains, along with his ability to traverse both Government and Commercial sectors, positions him to execute strategic initiatives that resonate with Federal intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Justice, further solidifying the company's footprint in the Federal space.

"Matthew's leadership and on-the-ground experience in the Federal market will be crucial in addressing the complex challenges our customers face," said Corey Hulen, CEO of Mattermost Federal, Inc. "With his proven ability to navigate the intricacies of the public sector, convene key stakeholders, and build consensus, Matthew will help us solve the operational and technological hurdles our Federal customers encounter. His expertise will ensure we deliver tailored solutions that drive efficiency, enhance mission readiness, and provide unmatched value to our Federal partners.”

In his role, Matthew will be responsible leading and growing the public sector team and ensuring Mattermost is positioned as the go-to platform for empowering government agencies to make faster, more informed decisions through secure collaboration and streamlined workflows, directly addressing their operational needs. His ability to navigate the complexities of Government and Commercial environments will be key to fostering partnerships and securing projects vital to national security and innovation.

"Customers are using Mattermost to deliver real-time mission-critical information to a set of operators across organizations. They are able to correlate and fuse information in the Mattermost platform,” said Matthew.“The opportunity to lead our efforts in driving adoption within the Federal sector, while collaborating with some of the most respected brands and agencies, is both an honor and a challenge I am eager to embrace. I look forward to helping our customers achieve the missions society depends upon."

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world's leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world's mission-critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.com .

