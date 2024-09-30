Mostafa Nagy Abdoh From Saudi Arabia Joins Fastercapital's Online Mentors Network
Date
9/30/2024 8:05:24 AM
FasterCapital is excited to announce that Mostafa Nagy Abdoh, a financial and administrative consultant from Saudi Arabia, has joined its online mentors network. With over twenty years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and business development, Mostafa brings a vast array of expertise to the platform. He is a lecturer in financial management, marketing, and SME development at Ain Shams University and Thebes Academy, and has also consulted for numerous business development platforms.
Mostafa is a partner in digital transformation initiatives through Odoo's program and has extensive experience in analyzing financial data, preparing feasibility studies, and aligning organizational strategies to improve performance. His strong background in strategic planning, marketing strategies, and operational processes will greatly benefit startups and entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses effectively. FasterCapital is proud to welcome Mostafa to its global mentor network, where his insights will be invaluable to the community.
