Translogistica Kazakhstan: Meet Us At The Asstra Booth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Astana, Kazakhstan

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG will participate in the event as an exhibitor and looks forward to meeting partners at booth B-6.

- Ramilya Akhmetova, Director of AsstrA's branch in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From October 9 to 11, 2024, a significant event for the and logistics in the region will take place in Astana - the international exhibition TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2024.

"Participating in TransLogistica Kazakhstan has become a long-standing tradition for us and is an important part of our strategy for engaging with clients and partners. We are pleased to once again be part of this event and are ready to discuss the best solutions based on our experience and deep market insights. We look forward to seeing you at the AsstrA booth!" says Ramilya Akhmetova, Director of AsstrA's branch in Kazakhstan.

Get your free ticket to TransLogistica Kazakhstan with the promo code TRALF2ET53 and visit booth B-6 to meet with AsstrA experts.

Date: October 9-11, 2024

Venue: International Exhibition Center EXPO, Astana.

[Link to get your ticket ]

Malika Arzuyeva

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG

AsstrA Video Invitation

