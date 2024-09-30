Adeia To Present At Upcoming Conferences On Hybrid Bonding Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a leader in invention of technology, announced that several of its semiconductor technologists will present at various upcoming conferences. The presentations will focus on Adeia's hybrid bonding technology, a key enabler for next-generation high-performance computing and AI applications.



Adeia continues to see growing interest in its hybrid bonding across the semiconductor industry and will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:



At the IMAPS Conference in Boston, October 1-3, 2024. Dr. Guilian Gao, a distinguished engineer and leading expert in Adeia's semiconductor division, will present on "Hybrid Bonding Process Technology" in an invited session. This presentation will cover market demands, process overviews, and future projections for hybrid bonding technology.

At the International Conference on Planarization/CMP Technology (ICPT) in Wiesbaden, Germany, October 16-18, 2024, Dr. Laura Mirkarimi, head and senior vice president of semiconductor engineering at Adeia, will deliver an invited talk on "CMP, A Key Enabling Process for Hybrid Bonding," highlighting the critical role of chemical mechanical polishing in hybrid bonding technology advancement. At the IEEE CPMT Symposium Japan (ICSJ), in Kyoto, Japan, November 13-15, 2024, Dr. Bongsub Lee, a director within Adeia's semiconductor engineering team, will present an invited talk titled "Hybrid Bonding in Advanced Heterogeneous Integration: Key Metrology Enablers," focusing on innovative metrology techniques crucial for hybrid bonding processes.



About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media, entertainment, e-commerce, and semiconductor industries.

