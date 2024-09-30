Opthea To Participate In The UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT,“Opthea”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024 being held on October 2, 2024.

UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

Fireside chat: Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 4:00 PM ET Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO Webcast link:



The webcast can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet needs in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea's lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636 , and ShORe, NCT04757610 ) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve the overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents alone.

To learn more, visit our website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: ...

Phone: 617-430-7579

Media Inquiries

Silvana Guerci-Lena

NorthStream Global Partners

Email: ...

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: ... Web:

Source: Opthea Limited