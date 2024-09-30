Gaming And Leisure Properties Promotes Brandon Moore To Additional Role Of President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WYOMISSING, Pa., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, (“GLPI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) today announced the of Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Moore, to the additional role of President, effective immediately. Mr. Moore will continue to report to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Carlino.



“Brandon has played an instrumental role in all of GLPI's growth and success since we established North America's first gaming-focused trust over ten years ago,” said Peter Carlino.“With his strong legal background, experience in the gaming industry spanning fourteen years, his involvement in the tax-free spin which created GLPI, and over ten years of success as a leader in the REIT industry, I am delighted to have Brandon take on the role of President at GLPI.”

“Brandon has been a key driver of the approach our excellent finance, accounting, development and legal teams take as they work closely with tenants and seek to identify and consummate new transactions for GLPI, while financing our growth with a prudent approach to capital allocation. I am confident that Brandon's background, expertise and knowledge will remain highly valuable to GLPI as we continue to build the Company through new real estate and financing transactions, project development, and innovative structures with existing and prospective tenants.”

Brandon Moore joined GLPI near its inception in 2014 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel and previously served as Vice President, Senior Corporate Counsel at Penn National Gaming, Inc. (now PENN Entertainment, Inc.) from February 2010 to 2014 where he was a senior member of the legal team responsible for a variety of transactional, regulatory and general legal matters. Prior to joining PENN Entertainment, Mr. Moore was Of Counsel to Ballard Spahr, LLP, a Philadelphia based law firm where he provided advanced legal counsel to private and public clients on a wide variety of legal, compliance and regulatory matters. He earned a B.S. in Finance with high distinction from Pennsylvania State University in 1996 and received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1999. Mr. Moore is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

