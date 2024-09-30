Bridgebio Completes Enrollment Of FORTIFY, Phase 3 Registrational Study Of BBP-418 In Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Study exceeded target enrollment, with an expected topline data readout from the interim analysis expected in 2025



- BridgeBio believes there is an opportunity to pursue Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9 based on a potential biomarker surrogate endpoint of glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) at time of the interim analysis

- If successful, BBP-418 could be the first approved therapy for individuals living with LGMD2I/R9 in the U.S.

- Enrollment completion announced on 10th annual LGMD Awareness Day, a collaborative yearly effort on September 30th to globally raise awareness of individuals living with LGMD

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced, on LGMD Awareness Day, the completion of enrollment of FORTIFY, the Company's Phase 3 registrational study of BBP-418 in individuals with LGMD2I/R9.

FORTIFY is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of BBP-418, an investigational oral therapy in development for the treatment of individuals living with LGMD2I/R9. The study includes a planned interim analysis at 12 months focused on assessing glycosylated αDG as a surrogate endpoint to potentially support Accelerated Approval. The primary endpoint, to be evaluated at 36 months, is the North Star Assessment (NSAD) for limb-girdle type muscular dystrophies and is designed to provide confirmatory clinical data supporting the efficacy of BBP-418. More information about the Phase 3 clinical trial of BBP-418 (NCT05775848) can be found here on clinicaltrials.gov. A topline data readout from the interim analysis is expected in 2025.

“Living with a progressive muscle wasting condition like LGMD2I/R9 means that individuals are continually losing the ability to perform daily activities independently and relying on friends and family to support them as they experience a continued decline in strength and health. For patients with LGMD2I/R9, there are currently no approved treatment options, but the promise seen in the rapid enrollment of this clinical trial provides hope for patients and their families that this may change in the future,” said Kelly Brazzo, CEO of CureLGMD2i Foundation.

“Completing rapid enrollment of FORTIFY is an important milestone and underscores the need for a therapeutic option for patients,” said Douglas Sproule, M.D., M.Sc., Chief Medical Officer of ML Bio Solutions, a BridgeBio company developing BBP-418 for LGMD2I/R9.“Based on multiple encouraging discussions with the FDA, we believe there is an opportunity to pursue Accelerated Approval in the U.S. for BBP-418 in LGMD2I/R9 based on a potential surrogate endpoint biomarker of glycosylated αDG at time of the interim analysis. If successful, BBP-418 could be the first approved disease-modifying therapy for individuals living with LGMD2I/R9 in the U.S. We're immensely grateful to the patients, their families, and the trial site investigators participating in our study and look forward to sharing pivotal data with the community.”

BBP-418 has previously received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations from the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Consistent with the Rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA, if BBP-418 is approved, BridgeBio may qualify for a Priority Review Voucher.

About Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9)

LGMD2I/R9 is a monogenic autosomal recessive disease caused by partial loss of function mutations in the fukutin-related protein (FKRP) gene, and FKRP mutations impair glycosylation of alpha-dystroglycan (αDG), a protein associated with stabilizing muscle cells. Clinical manifestations typically present as a skeletal myopathy affecting the lower and then upper limbs, which is commonly later accompanied by respiratory muscle and cardiac muscle involvement. Individuals who harbor a homozygous L276I genotype typically develop disease manifestations during late childhood with progression to loss of independent ambulation (25%), assisted ventilation (10%), and cardiomyopathy (30%) in adulthood. Cardiomyopathy is progressive, with an annual loss of 0.4% of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). Individuals with other FKRP genotypes typically have an earlier childhood onset with a more severe clinical course, rapid loss of mobility by 20 years of age, more frequent cardiac involvement (60%), and eventual respiratory failure by 30 years of age in nearly all cases.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

