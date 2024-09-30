Genomics Plc Announces David Thornton As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OXFORD, England, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics plc , a healthcare company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to bring new understanding to drug discovery, announces the appointment of David Thornton to the position of President, succeeding Professor Gil McVean, who will join the board as a non-executive Director. Founder & CEO Professor Sir Peter Donnelly will continue to be responsible for the overall strategy, with this appointment also allowing him to take on a more outward-facing role for the business as it continues its growth journey.

In his role, David will take responsibility for the internal running of Genomics plc, with a key focus on scaling up its existing businesses. David has been recognised by the industry for his thought leadership in the healthcare community and has been deeply involved in supporting and mentoring emerging healthcare companies.

David joins Genomics plc from IQVIA, a Fortune 500 company specializing in Human Data Science. At IQVIA, as Senior Vice President and a member of the Global Executive Leadership Group, David led the Commercial Engagement Services Division, focusing on enhancing patient and commercial engagement through artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics. He has also held leadership roles at IQVIA, including overseeing Biotech Commercial teams in Europe and business development for Real World Evidence across the U.S., EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. Prior to his roles at IQVIA, David held various leadership and advisory positions in healthcare-focused businesses.

Professor Sir Peter Donnelly FRS, FMedSci, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Genomics plc, said, "We are delighted to welcome David on board at an exciting time for the business. His extensive experience in the health and biotech sectors and leadership skills make him a fantastic addition to the Genomics team. He has a proven track record in managing and growing healthcare businesses and believes in the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship as catalysts for advancing healthcare outcomes and addressing pressing challenges in the sector. As Genomics plc continues to grow, David will be invaluable in achieving our goal of revolutionising healthcare and helping individuals lead longer, healthier lives through the power of genomics."

"I would also like to thank Gil for his immeasurable contributions as a member of the executive team at Genomics plc for the last four and a half years, and look forward to his ongoing involvement as a continuing member of the Board."

David Thornton said, "I am incredibly excited to join Genomics plc at a time when the application of genetics and genomics in healthcare is accelerating at pace. This company has been at the forefront of developments in this field, both scientifically and in terms of how to best utilise its technology to improve population health and drug development. I am eager to build on the successes already achieved by Peter and Gil and champion Genomics' goal of changing patient lives for the better."

About Genomics plc

Genomics plc is a pioneering healthcare company that uses large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and bring new understanding to drug discovery. We were formed in 2014 by four world-leading statistical and human geneticists at the University of Oxford. Today, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure-dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

