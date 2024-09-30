ISCT Becomes The First Cell And Gene Therapy Organization To Achieve ANAB Accreditation For Workforce Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The

ISCT Institute of Training & Development, a division of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), has become the first cell and gene therapy (CGT) organization to receive globally recognized accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for excellence in workforce development and training. This prestigious accreditation underscores ISCT's leadership in addressing critical skill gaps within the rapidly evolving CGT sector, while ensuring that ISCT's courses are standardized, globally recognized, and accredited.

The ANAB accreditation verifies that ISCT meets international standards of excellence in training and was awarded following a comprehensive audit under the ANSI/ASTM E2659-18 standard. This validates that ISCT's training programs are built on robust quality management systems, thorough learner assessments, and a continuous improvement framework. As a result, participants receive world-recognized training that enhances their technical skills and elevates their credibility in an increasingly competitive industry.

"This ANAB accreditation reflects ISCT's commitment to establishing the Institute as a trusted leader in CGT workforce development," said Queenie Jang, BSc (Pharmacy), MBA, CEO of ISCT ,

"Recognizing the shortage of skilled professionals as a major obstacle stagnating the CGT industry, ISCT has made deliberate and significant strategic investments to develop the ISCT Institute of Training & Development over the past two years. As we look ahead, we are actively expanding our training partnerships to continue offering new programs that address the sector's growing needs."

ISCT's workforce development training and development strategy focuses on bridging the gap between the CGT industry's demands and workforce readiness through strategic global partnerships. The Institute equips learners with essential competencies in clinical, manufacturing, and regulatory roles, ensuring the sector has the talent needed to drive scientific innovation and deliver advanced therapies.

Emily Hopewell, PhD, Co-Chair of the ISCT Workforce Development Committee , highlighted the collaborative approach: "Our programs are designed with input from key opinion leaders and subject matter experts within our Society and from partners, such as the NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMAT) and Standards Coordinating Body (SCB). By identifying critical skill gaps, we develop timely, relevant programs that provide practical skills directly applicable in the field."

Key ISCT programs that have received ANAB accreditation include "Cell Product Handling and Regulatory 101" , "Essentials of Cell Therapy Product Manufacturing" and "The Principles and Applications of Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing, Characterization, and Regulatory " courses. The accreditation means that participants in these programs receive education held to the same rigorous standards and competencies expected by employers, industry regulators, and global agencies, reinforcing the relevance and transferability of the skills they acquire.

Speaking about the importance of the accreditation, ISCT President Miguel Forte , MD, PhD , said, "Achieving ANAB accreditation guarantees that our learners acquire skills that are transferable, standardized, and respected across the global CGT industry. This not only helps the sector address critical skills gaps but also supports individuals on their professional development journeys."

The ISCT Institute of Training & Development currently offers 11 accredited training programs spanning clinical training, harmonized laboratory and manufacturing practises standards and in-person laboratory training. The Institute is actively working to launch new programs that address emerging topics such as iPSCs, CAR Ts, and advanced hands-on lab training in the coming months. More information about ISCT courses, is available here .

About the ISCT Institute of Training & Development

Founded in 2023, the ISCT Institute of Training & Development is the first global organization dedicated to addressing critical skills gaps in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector. Leveraging the expertise of over 4,000 ISCT members-including leading subject matter experts and key opinion leaders from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies-the Institute plays a pivotal role in developing the global CGT workforce of the future.

With a diverse portfolio of more than 11 internationally accredited training programs, the Institute collaborates with world-renowned centers of excellence to deliver tailored educational solutions for learners at all levels. Programs are designed to meet the evolving needs of the sector and are overseen by the Institute's Program Advisory Board and Workforce Development Committee, ensuring that curricula remain cutting-edge and aligned with industry advancements. Through our multi-modal teaching and assessment approaches, ISCT ensures learners gain the competencies needed for success in this fast-growing field.

For more information about the Institute, key initiatives, and upcoming courses, please visit

the ISCT Website Here .

About the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

Established in 1992, the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) is a global society of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists, and industry partners with a shared vision to translate cell and gene therapy into safe and effective therapies to improve patients' lives worldwide.

ISCT is the global leader focused on pre-clinical and translational aspects of developing cell and gene-based therapeutics, thereby advancing scientific research into innovative treatments for patients. ISCT offers a unique collaborative environment that addresses three key areas of translation: Academia, Regulatory, and Commercialization. Through strong relationships with global regulatory agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners, ISCT drives the advancement of research into a standard of care.

Comprising over 4,000 cell and gene therapy experts across five geographic regions and representation from over 60 countries, ISCT members are part of a global community of peers, thought leaders, and organizations invested in cell and gene therapy translation. For more information about the society, key initiatives, and upcoming meetings, please visit

