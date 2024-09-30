British Vlogger Explores The Unique Culture Of Dunhuang, Gansu

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from People's Daily Innovation:

From September 20 to 22, the 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural was held in Dunhuang, in Northwest China's Gansu Province, with the theme of "Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, Deepening Exchanges and Mutual among Civilizations".

Source: Youtube @travelinchina

More than 800 representatives from 50 countries, regions and international organizations attended the Expo. Participants said that exchange and mutual learning between civilizations help boost mutual trust and inclusiveness among people of all countries, and promote world peace and development.

Dunhuang, a city rich in ancient history along the Silk Road, serves as a major hub and junction for Central Asian and South Asian nations. Its cultural heritage and traditional significance attract tourists from around the world, making it an ideal venue for such a significant gathering.

The Expo highlighted the important role that cultural exchanges play in promoting cooperation and mutual understanding among countries, and attracted cultural communicators from all over the world to gather here.

British vlogger Stuart Wiggin was one of the visitors. He recently posted a video on his YouTube channel "The China Traveller", showing his in-depth tour summary in Dunhuang. Through his eyes, the audience can witness the Mogao Grottoes, a must-see UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a host of other cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Road, and natural wonders in the vast desert.

According to Wiggin, in an effort to improve the quality of tourism and the overall visitor experience, the local government has utilized digital technology to help tourists deepen their understanding of Dunhuang culture whilst also protecting and preserving cultural relics. At the same time, tourists now have a host of fresh and unique travel options, such as participating in desert concerts, open-air international sculpture art exhibitions and other cultural and artistic activities.

This video summary of Dunhuang may very well become a go-to travel guide for the area, especially amongst young people. Wiggin has been creating Chinese cultural and tourism videos for more than a decade. His YouTube channel "The China Traveller" has nearly 150,000 followers, and his fans on Chinese online platforms exceed 3 million. His channel is dedicated to providing in-depth interpretations of Chinese cultural tourism for global tourists, covering everything from cities to villages, from digital technology to cultural heritage. His fans' comments show that many Chinese fans do not have as rich travel experience in their own country as he does.

