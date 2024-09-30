BJP In No Hurry, They Are Consolidating & Will Rule Kerala By 2031: Left MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (IANS) Left MLA P.V. Anvar on Monday said that the BJP is in no hurry in Kerala, is slowly consolidating and will come to power in the state after the 2031 Assembly elections.

“The BJP is in no hurry. They are slowly consolidating and are growing in strength in a sustained manner. The Sangh Parivar's agenda is being implemented in Kerala. They are aiming for 25 seats in the 2025 Assembly and are planning to rule the state after the 2031 Assembly elections. Their strategy needs to be understood,” said Anvar at his first mammoth public rally in his home district Malappuram.

Anvar is a two-time legislator and has won successive elections from the Nilambur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district as a Left independent candidate.

The BJP has not a single member in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, as it lost the only seat that it had in the 2016 Assembly polls.

However, with none in the Assembly, the BJP created the biggest surprise when actor-turned-former Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi won a stellar victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seats and pushed the Congress candidate to the third place.

Anvar's statement comes at a time when State BJP president K. Surendran has set himself a target of enrolling 50 lakh people into the party as part of the membership drive launched here, early this month.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's vote share rose from 15.64 per cent to 19.24 per cent votes.