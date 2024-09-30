Enemy Attacks Kherson With Drones, Man Is Injured
9/30/2024 7:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a 71-year-old man was injured when the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram .
“Russian troops are attacking Kherson from a UAV once again in a day,” the message says.
As noted, at about 10 o'clock, a 71-year-old man was injured in the Dnipro district of the city due to the explosives dropped from a drone . He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and legs.
Doctors are conducting an examination and providing the victim with the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, two Kherson residents, 53 and 72 years old, who were injured in the morning by a Russian drone strike, were hospitalized.
