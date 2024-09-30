Kenton Hall Brings Back The“Sun” For Autumn, With New Single Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover to The Sun Shone Down/Good At What I Do Cover

Kenton Hall & The Necessary Measures return with a new double single, celebrating moments in the sun.

- Kenton HallLINCOLN, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kenton Hall & The Necessary Measures, the solo project of former ist frontperson, Canadian songwriter Kenton Hall, return – after their debut (triple) album Idiopath, with the new double A-Side single The Sun Shone Down/Good At What I Do. The single will be released on October 7th via Monkey Basket Records, ahead of the new album Songs for the Swung on November 17th.“The Sun Shone Down is probably, quite accidentally, the happiest song I've ever recorded,” says Hall.“And happy songs are hard. But I wanted to capture the beauty of a truly uncomplicated moment, if I could. Of course, I did that by calling in every favour I had to produce what I'd like to describe as Brian Wilson if they took his budget away.”The string-laden, choir-driven Sun backed by the funkier, harder-edged Good At What I Do.“The flipside in every possible way, Good is about the continual battle every artist faces, between self-belief and the difficulty in a) finding your audience and b) getting them to care. And what better way to capture self-doubt than horns and a funky backbeat.”Both songs can currently be streamed here .Videos for both tracks can be viewed here .Copies for review or airplay can be downloaded here .

