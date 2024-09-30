Congress Approves 13 Constitutional Reforms Under AMLO’S Presidency

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's term saw significant changes to Mexico's Constitution. The approved 13 of his 28 proposed constitutional reforms.



This marks a notable difference from previous administrations. Enrique Peña Nieto left two reforms pending, while Felipe Calderón saw all his proposals approved.



The current and previous legislatures, along with most state legislatures, approved six of AMLO's constitutional reforms. These reforms have been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.



Two additional reforms await publication, focusing on the National Guard and Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities.



AMLO's presidency resulted in amendments to 83 constitutional articles. This number differs from Peña Nieto's 156 and Calderón's 110 article amendments.







The reforms covered various areas, reflecting AMLO 's policy priorities and vision for Mexico. One key reform prohibits tax debt forgiveness, aiming to prevent preferential treatment in fiscal matters.

Major Reforms Under AMLO

This change was proposed in August 2019 and enacted in March 2020. It represents a significant shift in Mexico 's approach to tax collection and fiscal responsibility.



Education reform also featured prominently in AMLO's agenda. His proposal, presented in December 2018, overturned the previous administration's educational policies.



In addition, the changes affected teacher training, and education delivery, and abolished certain educational laws and institutions.



AMLO's welfare reform amended Article 4 of the Constitution. This change aims to extend social security coverage to vulnerable populations.



It establishes a national health system for those without access to social security and constitutionally guarantees support programs for seniors and scholarships for minors.



Despite these successes, 15 of AMLO's proposed constitutional reforms remain pending approval. These form part of a package of 18 initiatives presented in February.



In short, the new legislature has already approved one reform concerning judicial power, allowing citizens to elect judges and magistrates from 2025.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108728909