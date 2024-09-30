Wesdome Gold Mines Appoints Guy Belleau As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“ Wesdome ” or the“ Company ”) announces the appointment of Mr. Guy Belleau as Chief Operating Officer effective today, September 30, 2024.

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:“With his depth of experience in the industry, particularly in underground operations and projects within the relevant jurisdictions of Québec, Guy stands out as an excellent addition to Wesdome. His proven track record and extensive expertise will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We are excited to have Guy on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in upholding Wesdome's tradition of operational excellence and high safety standards.”

Mr. Belleau is a Professional Engineer who has spent more than three decades in mine operations, development, and management. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Canada, a subsidiary of Australian-listed Sayona Mining Ltd. Before that, he was the Chief Operating Officer of ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, overseeing the operation of two mines and a concentrator as well as various other critical infrastructures. Additionally, he held the position of Mine General Manager for 14 years, including 8 years at Goldcorp's Éléonore Mine in northern Québec. Mr. Belleau also served on various boards and most recently as Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Mining Institute of Quebec. He holds a Degree in Mining Engineering from Laval University, Québec.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer.

