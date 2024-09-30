(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card in France is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% during 2024-2028. France's gift card market is forecast to increase from US$8.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$10.4 billion by 2028.

The gift card sector in France is evolving with innovative products like Air France's Paperplane gift card and WISHCARDT, strategic partnerships driving digital adoption, and regulatory changes enhancing consumer protection and confidence. These developments highlight the growing trend towards personalized, digital, and locally supportive gifting solutions.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in France

Product Launches and Innovations:

Air France's Paperplane Gift Card: Air France has introduced the Paperplane gift card, which allows customers to purchase travel experiences for others. This initiative reflects the growing trend of using gift cards for travel and tourism, enabling users to book flights and related services as gifts. WISHCARDT is a leading provider of innovative gift card solutions, empowering businesses and consumers to celebrate life's special moments with ease and convenience. With a diverse portfolio of customizable gift card products and a commitment to excellence, WISHCARDT is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts worldwide. Regulatory Changes

Minimum Validity Period: In France, gift cards must have a minimum validity period of one year. This regulation ensures that consumers have ample time to use their gift cards, promoting consumer confidence in purchasing them.

Ban on Activation Fees: European regulations prohibit activation fees and other charges related to the use of gift cards. This means that consumers can use their gift cards without incurring additional costs, which enhances the attractiveness of gift cards as a gifting option.

Consumer Protection Initiatives: The French government has been active in promoting local businesses through gift card initiatives, particularly in the context of economic recovery following the pandemic. Local governments have implemented programs to encourage the purchase of gift cards from local retailers, supporting community economic activity.

The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Air France

Carrefour

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises

Auchan Group

Systeme U Centrale Nationale

Schwarz Beteiligungs

Amazon Wishcardt



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered France

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in France



By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in France



Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in France



Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in France



By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in France



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in France



Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in France



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France



Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France



Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France



Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:



Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH Inc

Reasons to buy



Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in France: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value. Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value. Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

