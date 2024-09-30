(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Policy Handbook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers 22 major countries in the European region. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

Report Scope



The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Europe region to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in the Europe region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region. The report covers 22 major countries in the Europe region - Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to:



Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries in the region. Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

