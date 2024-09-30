ADVANCED COOLING TECHNOLOGIES INC. Selected To Receive $1M In Federal Funding To Develop More Efficient Cooling For Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funding Part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Program to Create More Efficient Data Centers that Reduce Carbon Emissions, Mitigate Climate Change

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) announced today that it has been selected through two subcontracts to receive funding totaling $1.1M from the

U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E Cooling Operations Optimized for Leaps in Energy, Reliability, and Carbon Hyperefficiency for Information Processing Systems (COOLERCHIPS ) program, which aims to develop high-performance, energy efficient cooling solutions for data centers.

"We are excited to be part of two teams that are selected to receive funding from ARPA-e under the COOLERCHIPS program. It is a testament of ACT's capabilities and engineering experience in developing next generation cooling technologies," said Dr. William Anderson, Chief Engineer of ACT. "The resulting technologies will enable high rack power density and increase system reliability while at the same time reducing power consumption. This will in turn reduce carbon footprint and position the U.S. at the forefront of data center cooling.".

ACT is participating as a subcontractor to Intel, and in collaboration with Purdue University on "Enabling Two-Phase Immersion Cooling to Support High Thermal Design Power (TDP)". The objective of the program is to develop two-phase immersion cooling for extremely high-power server devices (up to 2 kW), through the development of novel heat sinks by Topology Optimization (TO). ACT will provide practical feedback on the designs, and then fabricate prototypes and test their performance.

Over the course of the three-year program, the goal is to demonstrate a total thermal resistance, from chip to coolant, of less than 0.01 kW, for total data center server powers of 10-100 kW.

On the second subcontract, ACT is teaming up with University of Missouri to develop "Dual-Mode Hybrid Two-Phase Loop for Data Center Cooling". The technology provides an innovative scalable cooling solution for data centers offering numerous advantages over existing phase-change processes. ACT will support the hardware development and testing tasks for system loads up to 10 kW.

