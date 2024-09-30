KBR To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. Central Time (7:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.
About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.
KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
