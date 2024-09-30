KBR To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today that it will host a call to discuss its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. Central Time (7:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2024 release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" kb . A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1 866 813 9403, passcode: 158025.



About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

