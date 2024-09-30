Russia Revises Nuclear Doctrine, Lowering Threshold For Potential Use

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Kremlin has announced that amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine are ready for formalization, signaling a significant shift in policy.



President Vladimir unveiled these changes on September 25, 2024, during a Security Council meeting. The revised doctrine expands scenarios for potential nuclear weapon use by Russia.



Under the new guidelines, Russia could employ nuclear weapons if attacked with conventional missiles that pose a critical threat to its sovereignty.



The doctrine also considers from non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers as grounds for a nuclear response. This update extends Russia's nuclear protection to Belarus, its Union State ally.



Putin's announcement on Wednesday highlighted that Russia would view any missile attack as potentially nuclear-capable. The president emphasized this point to draw a clear "red line" for Western nations.







These changes aim to deter the United States and its allies from allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range Western missiles.

Russia's Nuclear Policy Shift

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, confirmed to state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin that the amendments have been prepared and will soon be formalized.



This statement indicates that the official adoption of the new doctrine is imminent. However, the full text of the updated policy has not yet been made public.



This revision marks the first major update to Russia's nuclear stance since 2020. It comes amid ongoing tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year.



Russia's possession of the world's largest nuclear arsenal, estimated at nearly 6,000 warheads, adds gravity to these policy changes.



The international community, particularly the U.S. and NATO , has criticized these amendments as "irresponsible" and destabilizing.



Experts remain divided on whether this doctrinal shift increases the actual risk of nuclear use or serves primarily as strategic signaling.



As tensions persist, the world closely watches how this policy change may impact global strategic stability and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

