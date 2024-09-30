Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Program - Weekly Statement



Luxembourg, 30th September 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 2nd January 2024,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 23 rd SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 27 th SEPTEMBER 2024

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803