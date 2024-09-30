Realpha Invests In Xmore AI To Advance AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xmore AI Joins reAlpha AI Labs to Address the $22B+ Global for Cybersecurity AI Solutions1

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha”) (Nasdaq: AIRE ), a company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced the selection of Xmore AI as the first company to secure from its newly launched reAlpha AI Labs, reAlpha's research and development initiative.



Xmore AI, co-founded by Dr. Benjamin Yan and Adrian Self, leverages over a decade of research in AI-driven cybersecurity and has developed a platform that consolidates multiple cybersecurity tools into a seamless, AI-driven solution, ensuring that enterprises can operate securely in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Dr. Yan is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Michigan State University. Adrian Self, a cybersecurity professional with extensive experience in blockchain security and embedded systems, complements Dr. Yan's expertise with his hands-on approach to security assessments and technology integration. This investment marks a strategic milestone for reAlpha AI Labs to accelerate the development of AI technologies and advance technology innovation in the real estate industry.

Mike Logozzo, President and Chief Operating Officer of reAlpha, emphasized the broader impact of Xmore AI's technology:“At reAlpha AI Labs, we aim to create an environment where innovative AI startups can thrive. Xmore AI's focus on cybersecurity aligns with our vision and we believe Xmore AI's technology will enhance the security and scalability across our AI homebuying platform and our recently acquired portfolio companies.” reAlpha's recently acquired portfolio companies include Naamche, Hyperfast, Be My Neighbor, and AiChat.

“Xmore AI represents the next generation of forward-thinking innovation we envisioned to collaborate with when we launched reAlpha AI Labs,” said Vinayak Grover, Associate Vice President of AI Labs at reAlpha.“Their expertise in cybersecurity, particularly for AI operations, will be critical as AI becomes more integrated into enterprise systems.”

In addition to enhancing reAlpha's AI homebuying platform through its AI-cybersecurity expertise, Xmore AI is developing a software that will consolidate multiple cybersecurity tools to provide AI-cybersecurity solutions to enterprises in multiple industries. At the core of Xmore AI's innovation is its ability to address the unique vulnerabilities created by the rapid expansion of AI across industries. We believe Xmore AI is well-positioned to address critical challenges like data privacy, compliance, and risk management, by providing innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity landscape.

“With AI becoming more integrated into how businesses operate, it is essential that cybersecurity evolves alongside it,” said Dr. Yan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xmore AI.“Through our partnership with reAlpha AI Labs, we believe we are in a position to deliver scalable, cutting-edge security solutions that protect enterprises from the emerging risks of AI integration.”

Launched earlier this year, reAlpha AI Labs is designed to support innovative AI startups with funding, technical resources, and strategic partnerships. By providing early-stage funding along with access to reAlpha's extensive network, the program is committed to accelerating the growth and efficacy of AI-driven solutions.

The incubation of Xmore AI not only highlights reAlpha AI Labs' commitment to cybersecurity, but it also marks reAlpha AI Labs' broader mission to drive AI advancements across sectors like real estate, fintech, and enterprise technology.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha's goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit .

About Xmore AI

Xmore AI is developing a software that will offer innovative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions by consolidating multiple cybersecurity tools into a single platform, which will provide real-time risk analysis, vulnerability detection, and IT operations management, all while ensuring privacy by keeping data within the enterprise.

About the reAlpha Platform

reAlpha (previously called“Claire”), announced on April 24, 2024, is reAlpha's generative AI-powered, commission-free, homebuying platform. The tagline: No fees. Just keys.TM – reflects reAlpha's dedication to eliminating traditional barriers and making homebuying more accessible and transparent.

reAlpha's introduction aligns with major shifts in the real estate sector after the National Association of Realtors agreed to settle certain lawsuits upon being found to have violated antitrust laws, resulting in inflated fees paid to buy-side agents. This development is expected to result in the end of the standard six percent sales commission, which equates to approximately $100 billion in realtor fees paid annually. The reAlpha platform offers a cost-free alternative for homebuyers by utilizing an AI-driven workflow that assists them through the homebuying process.

Homebuyers using the reAlpha platform's conversational interface will be able to interact with Claire, reAlpha's AI buyer's agent, to guide them through every step of their homebuying journey, from property search to closing the deal. By offering support 24/7, Claire is poised to make the homebuying process more efficient, enjoyable, and cost-efficient. Claire matches buyers with their dream homes using over 400 data attributes and provides insights into market trends and property values. Additionally, Claire can assist with questions, booking property tours, submitting offers, and negotiations.

Currently, the reAlpha platform is under limited availability for homebuyers located in 20 counties in Florida, but reAlpha is actively seeking new MLS and brokerage licenses that will enable expansion into more U.S. states.

